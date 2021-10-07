Chicago White Sox set their playoff roster for the ALDS — and starting pitching Dallas Keuchel lands on the taxi squad

Dallas Keuchel is the odd-pitcher-out after the Chicago White Sox released their 26 player roster for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Keuchel wasn’t as consistent this season as he usually has been. After going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA and finishing fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2020, he went 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 32 games (30 starts) in 2021.

The Sox contemplated using him in a relief role, and he allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, but ultimately placed him on the taxi squad.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner with the Astros, Keuchel signed a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the Sox before the 2020 season. The contract includes a team option for 2023. He started Game 2 of the wild-card series last season against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five runs (three earned) in 3⅓ innings in a 5-3 loss.

The playoff roster includes 12 pitchers and 14 position players. Here’s a breakdown.

Right-handed pitchers (9

Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz and Ryan Tepera

Left-handed pitchers (3)

Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón

Catchers (2)

Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal

Infielders (7)

José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets

Outfielders (5)

Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn

Taxi squad (9)

INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala