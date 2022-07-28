Chicago White Sox agree to terms with Michael Turner

He may have only spent one season in Arkansas, but, wow, what a season it was.

Michael Turner, who transferred to Arkansas from Kent State ahead of the 2022 season, has officially signed a rookie deal with the Chicago White Sox, ending his career as a Razorback after one season.

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, the White Sox have signed Turner to a money-saving deal worth $35,000.

Turner was taken in the 9th round by the Chicago White Sox in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, becoming the second Razorback to the selected by the White Sox, joining RHP Peyton Pallette.

He became the seventh player from Arkansas selected out of nine overall. Those drafted before Turner have all signed with their respective organizations at the time of this post, with the exception of Cayden Wallace, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals at No. 49 overall.

Turner enjoyed his best season in a college uniform at Arkansas in 2022 in a myriad of ways. He set career bests in RBI (53), walks (27), doubles (17), hits (83), at-bats (257), home runs (9), and total bases (129).

