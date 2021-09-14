Chicago White Sox make 6 roster moves, including reinstating Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito from the injured list and placing rookie Andrew Vaughn on the IL

The Chicago White Sox made six roster moves Tuesday, including reinstating shortstop Tim Anderson and starter Lucas Giolito from the injured list while placing outfielder/infielder Andrew Vaughn on the IL with lower back inflammation.

The team also optioned infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled catcher Zack Collins.

Vaughn’s IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 10.

Vaughn, who has not played since Thursday, has a .240/.314/.409 slash line with 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs and 54 runs in 120 games.

Anderson had been on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a left hamstring strain. He is slashing .302/.331/.458 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 108 games.

Giolito had been on the injured list since Sept. 1 with a strained left hamstring suffered during his last start on Aug. 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 27 starts.

He is the scheduled starter for Tuesday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Collins is slashing .202/.324/.331 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 23 runs in 72 games. Mendick has a .220 average with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 71 games while Zavala is hitting .183 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games.