How do Chicago Bulls’ strengths and weaknesses compare to other teams?

For the past three years, the Chicago Bulls have been the pinnacle of mediocrity. They created the core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic and got off to a hot start. Since then, however, they have won just a single playoff game, and this season, they once again find themselves in the middle of the pack.

But where does this put them in comparison to the rest of the NBA? More specifically, to other teams around their level? How do they compare to the Atlanta Hawks – an offensively-dominant squad stuck in the middle of the East? Or the Miami Heat – a mediocre regular-season team that always turns things up in the playoffs?

The Locked On Bulls podcast recently discussed how the Bulls compare to other teams in the race for the Play-In Tournament.

The Bulls are going to play at least one postseason game, but what does that get them in the long run?

