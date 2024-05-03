What is the Chicago Bulls’ biggest offseason priority?

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the summer with a bunch of crucial decisions in front of them. Arturas Karnisovas has made it clear that their current roster isn’t working, so a serious shake-up should be in store. They can’t keep moving forward with the guys they have, accepting mediocrity at every turn.

Rumors have already indicated that the Bulls are hoping to trade Zach LaVine this summer, and guys like Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso should be hitting the trade market, too. In addition, Chicago needs to figure out what they want to do with DeMar DeRozan, as he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently spoke about what the Bulls’ biggest offseason priority should be.

It seems as though the Bulls are focused on getting rid of LaVine, but should that be taking priority over the decision they have to make regarding DeRozan?

