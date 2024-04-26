Chicago Bears transforming their offense was part of an NFL draft theme

The Chicago Bears have dramatically changed the look and shape of their offense heading into the 2024 NFL season. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze turned the NFL draft into a transformative moment for the Bears. USA TODAY Sports NFL draft analyst Nate Davis noted how the Bears were just one of many teams going for offense in the first round of the draft, rooted in a belief that souping up that side of the ball is now the central gateway to NFL success:

“The first 14 players selected were on the sexy side of the ball, double the previous record to kick off a first round in the history of the draft. Twenty-three offensive players overall – including six quarterbacks, seven wideouts and nine linemen – heard their names called, another new Round 1 benchmark after eclipsing the previous one by four. Maybe this draft will ultimately prove an outlier. Or maybe it’s indicative that a league that continues to skew its rules to emphasize scoring while protecting the players who create the most highlights will literally invest most of its resources – draft, salary cap or otherwise – into offense.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire