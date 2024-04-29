Chicago Bears rookie analysis: QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s a quick rundown on Williams:

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 214 pounds

Age: 22

From: Washington, D.C.

Breakdown: Williams is a player with a skill set that perfectly aligns with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s vision. Williams brings an impressive combination of precision passing – especially off-platform, the agility to evade defenders, and a fiery competitive spirit. Williams will be the starting quarterback right out of the gate, and the Bears have already equipped him with the necessary support to excel. This isn’t just a draft pick; it’s a statement. — Nate Atkins

Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at USC, Williams was a playmaking quarterback in head coach Lincoln Riley’s RPO, spread scheme with Air Raid concepts (Y-Cross, mesh, etc.) and heavy play action (38.5 percent in 2023). One of the most decorated and productive players in USC’s rich football history, he set single-season school records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2022 and accounted for more plays of 20-plus yards (134) and 50-plus yards (20) than any other college player over the last two seasons. With his base and body balance, Williams is always in a “ready-to-throw” position to deliver throws anywhere on the field with velocity and accuracy. What makes him special is his poise and mobility to masterfully buy time and create second-chance plays, although he tends to be overconfident in his ability to find answers among the chaos. He led the FBS in touchdowns (120) and “wow” plays over the last three years, but he also led the country in fumbles (33) over that same span and needs to take better care of the football. Overall, Williams needs to be more consistent working on-schedule from the pocket, but you live with the hiccups because the positives are special with his dynamic passing skills and instinctive ability to create. Though stylistically he is like a really impressive karaoke-style version of Patrick Mahomes, he is truly unique as a playmaker.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Williams’ play is highlighted by rare escapability paired with the talent to exploit defenses once the play breaks down. He’s not tall, but he is well-built, with an arm to challenge defenses across the field. He can be a high-impact playmaker on the go or an effective pocket passer when he allows himself to trust his eyes on second and third reads. He can improve his accuracy and placement on intermediate and deep throws, but he’s unlikely to be known for pinpoint accuracy. It is admirable that he looks to keep his eyes up and make throws outside the pocket, but he’ll make things easier on himself early in his pro career by becoming a more decisive scrambler to move the sticks and carry on to the next set of downs. Williams is tremendously talented but often bites off too much responsibility and plays off-schedule. He has a good chance to hit new heights with a surrounding cast he trusts, but greater self-discipline and a well-structured offense might be needed to help him become a quarterback who can elevate a franchise to championship contention.”

They said it: “He’s got special instincts, awareness, especially in the pocket to manipulate the pocket, get in and out of the pocket, spatial, a feel for space is special. That’s his special sauce. Then once we kind of speed things up and start to identify different coverages … there’s an adjustment to an NFL offense that he’s got to go through as well. We’re really excited to work with the tools he has.” — GM Ryan Poles

RAS card

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire