Chicago Bears OTAs recap: Dissecting QB Caleb Williams’ struggles and the defense’s ‘salty’ approach

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their first week of organized team activities Thursday at Halas Hall with the third of three practices. While the spotlight remains centered on the team’s promising rookie quarterback, a lot more is coming together as coach Matt Eberflus pushes his team through an important spring. Here are the highlights from practice and interviews in Lake Forest.

Caleb Williams watch

Bold-letter emphasis: It’s May. It’s the first week of OTAs. The Bears are installing a new offense for a rookie quarterback who is going through his first true week of practices against NFL competition. That’s the frame that must remain squarely around the QB conversation for the next several weeks.

That said, it was a bumpy day for Williams and the Bears offense with obvious struggles during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Williams, quite frankly, looked every bit like a green quarterback still adapting to the tempo of the pro game while also trying to process what he was seeing and make decisions within the Bears system.

“It’s frustrating,” veteran receiver DJ Moore said. “But we also know we’re learning a new system.”

For Williams, there were errant throws, late throws and throws that were never made as he occasionally held on to the ball too long, particularly during successive 11-on-11 periods in or near the red zone.

To be clear, that all comes with the territory of developing a rookie quarterback. And it’s a reminder that the Bears can’t just fast-forward through all the inevitable growing pains and shaky practices Williams is likely to endure early in his career.

“This is his first time going against a pro defense, and a pretty good one, Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a learning (experience) for everybody.”

Eberflus emphasized that Williams’ progress throughout the week has been notable in his understanding of concepts, coverages and where to go with the ball. The Bears coach also has been impressed with the quarterback’s ability to take in a high volume of information.

“It’s been very impressive,” Eberflus said. “We’re not holding back.”

Photos: Inside Chicago Bears OTAs at Halas Hall

News of the day

We all know how this works by now. During OTAs, minicamp and training camp, a positive spin can often be the mood-lifter on days in which one side of the ball struggles significantly.

On Thursday, it was easy to see the first-unit defense appears totally locked in, playing with notable cohesion and confidence and, predictably, chirping about their successes.

Ninth-year safety Kevin Byard, a newcomer to a defense that has nine starters returning from last season, liked what he saw.

“We had a good day,” Byard said. “I’m not going to sit here and lie about that. But to be honest, that’s to be expected. You have a returning top-15, top-10 type of defense going against a younger rookie quarterback who’s getting acclimated and learning things. That’s what it is supposed to look like.”

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington called his unit “salty” and hopes that carries over.

“I think that is just a part of their DNA,” Washington said. “But definitely we want to play with an edge. We want to compete with an edge. We want to compete like we’re the best unit on the field. And that’s something you have to back up with how you play, how you study, how you invest. I really like the spirit and the attitude out there.”

Player in the spotlight

Moore spoke with reporters for the first time since locker cleanout day in January. And boy, has a lot changed in his world since then.

For starters, the Bears made their well-documented pivot at quarterback, replacing Justin Fields with Williams. On top of that, they added two elite receivers with the March trade for Keenan Allen plus the selection of Rome Odunze at No. 9 in the draft last month.

Moore again expressed his excitement about how dangerous the trio could become.

“Like I’ve said, it’s probably going to be a race to 1,000 (yards) now,” Moore said. “I don’t know who’s going to get there first. But it’s going to be a race.”

Moore had 1,364 yards in his first season with the Bears. Allen had 1,243 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers. Odunze, meanwhile, put up 1,640 yards during an All-American season at Washington and then made a positive first impression when he joined Moore, Allen and Williams for a predraft workout last month in California.

“When I first seen him, I was like, ‘Whoa. He can move!’ ” Moore said. “I didn’t know he was that fast until I saw him in person and (saw) how smooth he was. I’m looking forward to him being out there.”

Seen and heard

Washington spent the early part of this week at the NFL spring meetings in Nashville, Tenn., where he was immersed in the league’s Coach Accelerator Program, a platform designed to link league owners and executives with coaches from diverse backgrounds. The program is part networking event, part educational seminar and valued by the league as a way of increasing diversity in the coaching ranks.

“It was an outstanding event,” Washington said. “Very informative. And I’d like to think that not only was the information useful and valuable for me, but that these are things that can enhance my role and that I can pass along to my colleagues.”

Washington, 54, broke into the NFL in 2008 during his first stop with the Bears. He also has been an assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. He conducted a mock interview as part of his experience at the Accelerator Program and said he valued the “unprecedented access” to owners and execs that helped him establish new connections and expand his knowledge.

Quote of note

Byard was asked Thursday to describe the responsibility of the Bears defense in readying Williams for the season. “Make it as hard on him as possible,” Byard said. “It’s going out there, showing some swag, talking trash, doing all that stuff.

“At the end of the day, he’s going to have to lead us there. You know what I mean? That’s kind of how it’s going to be. I said something to him at the end of practice like, ‘Keep it going. We’re going to keep making you better.’ And not necessarily saying he had a terrible day, but days like this are going to make you better. That’s our job.”

Injury and participation watch

Among the most notable absentees Thursday were defensive end Montez Sweat, right tackle Darnell Wright, guard Nate Davis and Allen. Receiver Velus Jones also was not spotted.

Because OTAs remain voluntary, Eberflus wouldn’t specify the reasons for any of those players’ absences. Moore played the “good teammate” role and absolved Allen by noting that the 32-year-old receiver was back in California celebrating the birthdays of his wife and one of his daughters.

Eberflus was quick to praise the participation numbers the Bears have had throughout the offseason. “I want to commend everybody who’s here wanting to get coached and getting better,” he said.

Still, it will be worth tracking attendance during next week’s OTAs for the participation trends.

On the injury front, Odunze was on the field Thursday but still very limited after suffering a hamstring strain during rookie camp earlier this month. Odunze’s only participation was during walkthrough reps. But Eberflus indicated that Odunze would continue ramping up during next week’s OTAs.