Chicago Bears injury report: Bad news for defense before Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears may have to play a third-string nickel corner when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Starting nickel Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning he has to miss a minimum of four games. Meanwhile, backup nickel Josh Blackwell did not participate in practice on Friday, and is officially doubtful to play on Sunday.

That’s a tough development considering the Bucs field Chris Godwin, who’s considered one of the best slot receivers in the league.

If Blackwell can’t go, it appears Greg Stroman will be the man to take over. Stroman worked as the team’s No. 3 nickelback over the summer and the team signed him to the active roster earlier this week. Stroman played in two games for the Bears last year with one start, and he intercepted one pass.

“You just try to do your best with your roster, and Stro and Black, we’ll see where it is,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “Those guys have been with us, they know the system, they know how to play and they’ve played in there before. So we feel good about it.”

Eberflus said the team prefers to keep rookie Tyrique Stevenson at outside corner so he can focus on just one position.

One bit of encouraging news is seeing Dylan Cole practice in full for a second day in a row. He has no designation for Sunday, clearing him to make his Bears debut. The team brought Cole in to primarily play special teams, and they in some teams phases in Week 1. Cole could help in that department.

