Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear in the first drive of their 16-6 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and spent the rest of the game in a sling on the sidelines.

The Bears, though, don’t expect Trubisky to be out for long. In fact, he could end up just missing one game.

Trubisky, coach Matt Nagy said, is unlikely to play during their game on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He is, though, still considered “day to day” and will make the trip with the team.

And with the Bears being off next week, Nagy is hopeful that Trubisky can return for their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago.

“We have the bye coming up here, so we’ll be able to see how this goes for him,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It’s crazy sometimes how things go with these byes and where they come. We’re in a good position knowing that Chase came in last week, and we’ve been in this before so we’re fully confident in that.”

Backup Chase Daniel will instead lead the Bears in London on Sunday. Daniel went 22-of-30 for 196 yards and one touchdown in their win against Minnesota, and didn’t turn the ball over once. While the 32-year-old has played in just 10 games in the past five years, the Bears sound confident that he can get the job done in Trubisky’s absence.

“[Daniel] sees things well in general,” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said, via the Chicago Tribune. “He has a tendency, if anything, to overthink things. It was almost — not in any way a good thing, don’t take this the wrong way — but there was no time for him to think about anything [against the Vikings]. He had to just go.

“It was immediately: ‘Go to the bullpen. You’re in. Pitch.’ That was good for his mentality. He sees things. The timing of this offense, he’s been in for a long time. That helps.”

