Chiawana explodes for 4 second-half goals to make WA state soccer quarterfinals

Morgan Dodson scored two goals and Eli Sanchez and Callum Laird each added one, as host Chiawana defeated Curtis of Tacoma 4-1 on Wednesday night in the first round of the WIAA Class 4A boys state soccer tournament.

The Riverhawks came into the tournament seeded fifth in the 16-team tournament, and they played the No. 12 Vikings to a scoreless first half.

Chiawana (19-2) now advances to the state quarterfinals and will play against No. 4-seed Camas (17-1-2) on the road, either Friday or Saturday.

In other state soccer news, Fabian Diego-Cortes scored with less than 10 minutes remaining to snap a 1-1 tie and give the host Sunnyside Grizzlies a 2-1 victory over No. 11 Skyline.

The No. 6 Grizzlies (14-3) will next travel to No. 3 Sumner (16-4) either Friday or Saturday in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Issaquah beat No. 9 Davis 2-1 in another 4A first-round game. Issaquah (12-4-2) will visit No. 1 seed Pasco (19-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium in the 4A state quarterfinals.

No. 15 Grandview saw its season end on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to No. 2 Franklin Pierce on the road in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

The 1A state tournament will include two games on Friday and another on Saturday in Royal City.

At 5 p.m., No. 3 Royal (15-3) will play No. 19 Meridian (14-4-1) in a first-round game.

At 7 p.m., No. 6 Wahluke (17-2) will meet No. 11 Seton Catholic (12-4-2).

On Saturday, at 1 p.m., the two winners will meet in the 1A quarterfinals.

Prep baseball

The main portion of the WIAA state high school baseball playoffs get under way on Saturday at various sites around the state.

It may come as no surprise to local baseball fans, but the state seeding committees awarded two Tri-Cities teams the top seeds in their respective classifications: Richland in 4A, and Kennewick in 3A.

In the 1B rankings, Liberty Christian also garnered a No. 1 seed.

What it all means is that if you’re a baseball fan and in the Tri-Cities on Saturday, you can watch some high school playoff baseball.

Richland will host three teams in the 4A tournament, with the Bombers opening play at 1 p.m. against No. 16-seeded Woodinville. The winner of that game will take on the victor in the 10 a.m. contest between Kentridge and Gonzaga Prep.

It’s a state quarterfinal game, and it will begin about 30 minutes after the 1 p.m. game ends.

Kennewick will also host three teams at it as home park, Roy Johnson Field.

At 10 a.m., Stadium of Tacoma will play Eastside Catholic; followed by Mercer Island versus Kennewick at 1 p.m. The two winners will play each other in the 3A state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to the state semifinals. First pitch should be 30 minutes after the Kennewick-Mercer Island game ends.

And there’s an intriguing triple-header over at LaPierre Field in Kennewick involving 2B and 1B state quarterfinal games.

Opening at 10 a.m. will be 2B No. 2-seed Tri-Cities Prep taking on Asotin.

At 1 p.m., Liberty Christian plays Mt. Vernon Christian in a 1B matchup.

Finally, at 4 p.m., it’s back to the 2B ranks with No. 4 River View battling No. 5 Napavine.

All three of these games are state quarterfinal contests, meaning the winner of each game advances to the state semifinals next weekend.

Here a look at the Saturday schedule for all of the Mid-Columbia teams:

Class 4A

At Richland High School

Game 7, (9) Kentridge (15-8) vs. (8) Gonzaga Prep (19-6), loser out, 10 a.m.

Game 8, (16) Woodinville (14-12) vs. (1) Richland (24-0), loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 12, quarterfinal, winner 7 vs. winner 8 (winner to semifinals, loser out), TBD

Class 3A

At Bannerwood Park, Bellevue

Game 7, (10) Ballard (17-7) vs. (7) Edmonds-Woodway (18-5), loser out, 10 a.m.

Game 8, (18) Southridge (12-12) vs. (2) Lake Washington (19-4), loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 14, quarterfinal, winner 7 vs. winner 8 (winner to semifinals, loser out), TBD

At Roy Johnson Field, Kennewick

Game 11, (9) Stadium (17-5) vs. (8) Eastside Catholic (18-7), loser out, 10 a.m.

Game 12, (17) Mercer Island (12-14) vs. (1) Kennewick (21-3), loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 16, quarterfinal, winner 11 vs. winner 12 (winner to semifinals, loser out), TBD

Class 1A

At Camas High School

Game 1, (11) Kiona-Benton (15-8) vs. (6) Meridian (16-7), loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 2, (14) Vashon Island (12-9) vs. (3) Seton Catholic (18-5), loser out, 10 a.m.

Game 9, quarterfinal, winner 1 vs. winner 2 (winner to semifinals, loser out), TBD

Class 2B

Quarterfinal games

Winner to semifinals

Game 6, (10) Asotin (18-7) vs. (2) Tri-Cities Prep (21-2), loser out, LaPierre Field, 10 a.m.

Game 7, (5) Napavine (21-4) vs. (4) River View (21-3), loser out, LaPierre Field, 4 p.m.

Class 1B

Quarterfinal games

Winner to semifinals

Game 7, (5) DeSales (20-4) vs. (4) Crosspoint Academy (15-3), loser out, Foss High School, Tacoma, 1 p.m.

Game 8, (8) Mt. Vernon Christian (15-7) vs. (1) Liberty Christian (22-1), loser out, LaPierre Field, 1 p.m.

NWAC baseball

Here are the final NWAC East standings:

Spokane 19-9 East, 28-17 overall

Blue Mountain 18-10, 25-21

Columbia Basin 16-12, 33-17

Wenatchee Valley 14-12, 32-18

Treasure Valley 14-14, 19-31

Big Bend 13-15, 21-25

Walla Walla 9-17, 12-25

Yakima Valley 7-21, 12-37

With CBC’s third-place finish, the Hawks advance to the Super Regionals, and they’ll meet Skagit Valley in Longview at 12 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

The winner will then take on Lower Columbia in a best-of-3 series to determine which team gets a berth in the final 8 tournament that runs May 23-27 in Longview.

Game 1 of the series is at 4 p.m. Friday; Game 2 is at 12 p.m., Saturday; and a Game 3, if necessary, would follow at 3 p.m.

NWAC softball

Despite having an 8-20 East Region record, CBC has qualified for the NWAC Championship tournament, which begins Thursday, May 16, and runs through Sunday, May 19, at Delta Park in Portland.

Here are the final NWAC East softball standings:

North Idaho 28-0 East, 40-2 overall

Spokane 18-10, 26-12

Wenatchee Valley 18-10, 28-14

Treasure Valley 18-10, 26-20

Walla Walla 11-17, 20-23

Columbia Basin 8-20, 20-26

Yakima Valley 6-22, 10-32

Blue Mountain 5-23, 10-36

On Thursday, the Hawks open play in the double-elimination tournament at 10 a.m. against Treasure Valley.

Walla Walla also opens play at 10 a.m., taking on Wenatchee Valley.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.