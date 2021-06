Reuters

World number eight Koepka, in his first event since a runner-up finish at last month's PGA Championship, carded a two-over-par 73 in the second round in Ridgeland, South Carolina, that left him at three over on the week. Koepka, who had knee surgery in March to repair a dislocated kneecap, said he struggled with focus all week as his mind was already looking ahead to the June 17-20 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. "I struggled with focus out here because my mind's already kind of going to next week and thinking about everything I need to do there," Koepka, who counts two U.S. Open wins among his four major victories.