Chelsea v Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup score and updates as Conor Gallagher hits the crossbar

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both Premier League teams look to secure their place in the final four.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, will be keen to succeed after a slow start to the season has left his side 10th in the table. Winning a trophy, such as the league cup, would ease some of the pressure on the manager and show that he is taking the Blues in a positive direction. Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test.

Like Pochettino, the next step for Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s development is to win some silverware. The Magpies came close last season but were defeated in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United. This year, the North East team have dumped both Manchester clubs, City and United, out of the competition and look in decent form to, at least, repeat their feat of reaching the final.

Follow all the action from tonight’s clash below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Chelsea vs Newcastle live

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle won the last Premier League meeting 4-1 back in November

Winner at Stamford Bridge advances into League Cup semi-finals

6’ - CROSSBAR! Gallagher’s curled effort cannons the woodwork (CHE 0-0 NEW)

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Newcastle United FC

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Luke Baker

15 mins: Enzo goes short with the corner but the cross is well headed away by Miley for a throw-in and Newcastle force Chelsea back

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:15 , Luke Baker

13 mins: Cole Palmer hasn’t really had a touch for Chelsea so far but he finally gets a bit of room down the right. Disasi then gets to the byline and his cross is blocked out for a corner.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:13 , Luke Baker

Conor Gallagher came agonisingly close to opening the scoring for Chelsea a short while ago

(REUTERS)

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:12 , Luke Baker

10 mins: Cracking opening 10 minutes here and Newcastle have another half-chance. Bruno Guimaraes whips a cross in from the right, it deflects on to the penalty spot and Gordon is charging in to try and get there but Disasi scrambles away in the nick of time.

CROSSBAR! Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:08 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Good start by Newcastle but Enzo Fernandez draws the foul from Lewis Miley to ease the pressure. Conor Gallagher then takes a bit of a hospital pass and launches an attack.

Nicolas Jackson with some room on the right and wins a corner as his shot is blocked. And then it’s OFF THE BAR! Ball comes out to Gallagher on the edge of the area, it sits up and he curls a dipping effort over Martin Dubravka but it rattles the bar and bounces clear! Newcastle survive.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:06 , Luke Baker

4 mins: Lively start here by both teams. Newcastle surge forward as Miguel Almiron curls the ball into Gordon’s feet, it bounces up and his shot is blocked over the bar by the covering Axel Disasi for a corner.

Corner is too long and easily cleared

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:04 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Oooof, that’s a naughty one from Moises Caicedo straight away. He gets a yellow card inside two minutes for a bad rake down the back of Anthony Gordon’s calf from behind.

Is he a bit lucky there’s no VAR? If there were, then it could have been looked at for a red, although yellow maybe about right.

KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:01 , Luke Baker

Underway at Stamford Bridge. A semi-final place in the Carabao Cup awaits.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

19:56 , Luke Baker

Not long until kick-off now. Here’s a reminder of the teams.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Palmer

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Carabao Cup extra time rules: What happens if quarter-final matches end in a draw?

19:52 , Luke Baker

Tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals will go straight to penalties should they finish as a draw after 90 minutes, with extra-time only coming into play from the semi-final stage of the competition.

Tottenham were knocked out on penalties by Fulham earlier in the tournament, after the second-round match finished as a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Those rules will apply again as the last eight begins. Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge tonight while Everton face Fulham at Goodison Park. On Wednesday, Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield and there will be a non-Premier League side in the semi-finals as Port Vale entertain Middlesbrough.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place at the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham.

The semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup will played across two legs in January, in the weeks commencing the 8th and 21st.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

19:45 , Luke Baker

With the current champions, Manchester United, being eliminated in the previous round there will be a new winner of the Carabao Cup in 2024.

Of the teams remaining in the competition, Liverpool - who won the trophy in 2022 - are the favourites to lift the league cup though they must first get past a strong West Ham United side on Wednesday night.

Last year’s runners-up, Newcastle United, are still in contention too having defeated United in the third round. They travel to London to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea tonight.

Elsewhere, the in-form Everton have a strong chance of reaching the semi-finals as they take on Fulham while there is a guaranteed non-Premier League club in the final four as League One’s Port Vale host Championship side Middlesbrough.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final draw:

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Mauricio Pochettino keen to give academy talent path to Chelsea first team

19:37 , Luke Baker

Mauricio Pochettino pledged to keep open a path to the Chelsea first team for academy graduates who prove themselves good enough.

The manager has given debuts this season to six players aged 20 and under, including defender Levi Colwill who has become an England international after featuring in all but one of Pochettino’s games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Alex Matos, the 19-year-old forward signed from Norwich in the summer, was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United having made his Premier League debut in October against Fulham.

There have also been Chelsea bows for academy graduate Bashir Humphreys, 20, the 18-year-old Brazilian striker Deivid Washington, 19-year-old defender Diego Moreira and Mason Burstow, the 20-year-old forward signed from Charlton in 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino keen to give academy talent path to Chelsea first team

Eddie Howe calls on Lewis Miley to take inspiration from fellow academy graduate Sean Longstaff

19:30 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe has urged teenager Lewis Miley to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Sean Longstaff as he attempts to establish himself as a regular at Newcastle.

The 17-year-old took another significant step in his fledgling career on Saturday when he became the club’s youngest Premier League goalscorer to inspire his boyhood team to a 3-0 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park.

Miley’s rise since he made his senior debut at Chelsea in May has been hugely impressive, but he still has much to learn and head coach Howe has told him to take his lead from established first-teamer Longstaff, who has already travelled a similar path.

Eddie Howe calls on Lewis Miley to take inspiration from Sean Longstaff

Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup tonight?

19:20 , Luke Baker

Tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals will be played without VAR, which is only used from the semi-finals onwards in the competition.

The VAR system is not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

The rule remains in place until the semi-finals, where the English Football League will provide VAR to a lower-league club if required.

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge tonight as the Carabao Cup quarter-finals begin, while Everton face Fulham at Goodison Park. On Wednesday, Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield and there will be a non-Premier League side in the semi-finals as Port Vale entertain Middlesbrough.

Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup tonight?

Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

19:10 , Luke Baker

The EFL Cup might have started the season low on the list of priorities for Chelsea and Newcastle, but with the faint whiff of silverware now in the air, tonight’s quarter-final clash has taken on added importance for both clubs (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Blues would have begun the campaign aiming for a top-four finish after another summer of heavy investment in the squad. But 17 games into the season, the west London side are 12 points off fourth and as big as 16/1 in the Premier League odds to claim a Champions League spot.

With no European football on the agenda, going deep in both domestic cup competitions could be key to Mauricio Pochettino impressing the demanding Chelsea hierarchy.

They are second-favourites with football betting sites to win the EFL Cup at 7/2 with Betway and odds-on to see off last season’s runners-up Newcastle.

Here are three betting tips for tonight’s clash:

Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Team news! Chelsea vs Newcastle

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Enzo Fernandez returns to Chelsea’s midfield and Sven Botman is back in the heart of Newcastle’s defence in one of three changes for the visitors.

Christopher Nkunku is on the Chelsea bench.

Chelsea v Newcastle odds and prediction

18:50 , Luke Baker

Odds

Chelsea win 9/11

Draw 2/1

Newcastle win 3/1

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

Chelsea seem to be developing some decent form under Mauricio Pochettino who will be targeting silverware to ease the pressure on his team. With home advantage they will be a real threat to Newcastle who have developed a tendency to knock out strong Premier League teams during this League Cup run. The sides seem evenly matched and this one may come down to a penalty shootout.

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea to win on penalties).

Will we see Christopher Nkunku?

18:40 , Luke Baker

That’s the question on the lips of Chelsea fans this evening. They’ve waited patiently to see their £52m man since his pre-season injury.

He underwent knee surgery at the start of August after picking up the issue in pre-season and a lot of Blues supporters are pinning their hopes on Nkunku to solve their attacking woes.

The 26-year-old signed from RB Leipzig in the summer and he’s made 10 France appearances in his career. Whether he lines up as the centre forward in the ‘Nicolas Jackson’ role or a bit deeper remains to be seen.

He was on the bench in the weekend win over Sheffield United but wasn’t brought on by Mauricio Pochettino. Could tonight be the night? Team news will be in about 20 minutes.

(Chelsea FC/Getty)

Early Newcastle team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe is considering starting Newcastle defender Sven Botman after he made a substitute appearance in the win over Fulham.

Alexander Isak has a minor groin problem that will likely keep him out of the game while Joelinton and Fabian Schar have undergone scans for recent knocks though the manager thinks they will be fine. Harvey Barnes is still out for four or five weeks.

Predicted line-up

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Early Chelsea team news

18:20 , Luke Baker

Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with a lot of injuries in his squad. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains out as does captain Reece James though both are recovering.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell are not fit while Romeo Lavia and Noni Madueke have returned to training. Christopher Nkunku could feature for the Blues after his long absence.

Predicted line-up

Chelsea XI: Bettinelli; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle and how can I watch it?

18:10 , Luke Baker

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Chelsea vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 19 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

18:00 , Luke Baker

A blockbuster Carabao Cup quarter-final takes place on Tuesday evening as Chelsea host Newcastle United. A less than stellar Premier League campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side can be overshadowed by a strong cup run and some possible silverware but first the Blues must defeat last season’s runners-up.

Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test. Newcastle hammered the London side 4-1 in the league back in November and will be confident of claiming another victory this time out.

Eddie Howe’s team, though weakened by injuries to a big chunk of the squad, defeated Fulham 3-0 at the weekend and have responded well from their Champions League exit.

So far in the League Cup they have beaten Manchester City and Manchester United and if they go on to lift the trophy this year they will have done it the hard way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final:

Is Chelsea v Newcastle on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

Chelsea vs Newcastle

17:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle this evening. Both sides are trying to book their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Stick with us for full live coverage from Stamford Bridge.