Chelsea rue contentious red card in Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona

Kadeisha Buchanan of Chelsea receives a red card by referee luliana Elena Demetrescu during the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24 semi-final second leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 27, 2024 in London, England

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Chelsea’s dreams of ending Emma Hayes’ reign as manager with a European title are over after they suffered an agonising semi-final defeat against holders Barcelona.

The English side’s chances were severely hampered by a controversial decision to send Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan off for a second bookable offence with just over half an hour to play, and the hosts’ 10 players, despite the support of a record crowd for a women’s team game at Stamford Bridge, succumbed to 2-0 defeat on Saturday evening against the defending champions to lose 2-1 on aggregate.

A packed Stamford Bridge was heartbroken when Fridolina Rolfo’s penalty sent Hannah Hampton the wrong way and put Barcelona ahead on aggregate with 15 minutes to go, after the world’s best player Aitana Bonmati - who had earlier scored the evening’s opening goal in the first half - went down in the box when tangling with Jess Carter and Ashley Lawrence’s legs.

It was a sad way for Hayes’ European adventures with Chelsea to end before her summer departure to take charge of the United States, and now leaves her team fighting only for the defence of the Women’s Super League title, if they are to avoid a trophyless campaign. Hayes’ face was a picture of devastation after the full-time whistle.

Emma Hayes seemed utterly crestfallen by defeat

Before kick-off, Chelsea had held a priceless 1-0 lead after their shock 1-0 win away in Catalonia seven days previously. Erin Cuthbert’s goal had given the Londoners the advantage in the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, in a first leg where Hayes and her staff pulled off something of a tactical masterclass, stifling Barcelona’s creativity and limiting them to just one effort on target. That was some feat, against a side that had not failed to score in a single match since March 2018 and who had not lost a competitive home fixture for five years.

The defending champions, however, are no strangers to a comeback, having recovered from 2-0 down at half-time in last season’s Champions League final in Eindhoven to dramatically beat Wolfsburg 3-2, and therefore nobody at Chelsea was ever going to discount the Catalan outfit’s chances at Stamford Bridge. The two-time European champions have been averaging four goals per game in their league fixtures this season and are unbeaten in the Spanish top flight so far this term.

Their formidable squad consists of not only the majority of the Spain starting side that won last summer’s World Cup, but also two of England’s finest players, in Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, and arguably Sweden’s biggest star in Fridolina Rolfo. Their leading light is Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati, the winner of both the Ballon d’Or and the Fifa Best Award in 2023, and predictably it was Bonmati who opened the scoring on Saturday evening, albeit courtesy of a sizeable deflection. As her shot rolled into the far corner past Hannah Hampton’s dive, the visitors’ bench all leapt to their feet with real vigour – the game was on.

Aitana Bonmati, left, levelled the tie on aggregate

Barcelona, who are understood to be set to sign England and Manchester City shot-stopper Ellie Roebuck this summer on a free transfer, were grateful to Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll for a fine save 10 minutes before the half-time break. Coll, who kept a clean sheet in last summer’s World Cup final against England, dived down low to her right to keep out Catarina Macario’s dipping volley, which had looked destined for the bottom corner.

But they were more grateful for two badly-wasted Chelsea opportunities, with Melanie Leupolz inexplicably hitting the crossbar from six yards out, when the goal was gaping after a Lauren James cut-back, and then Scotland midfielder Cuthbert scuffing wide from the edge of the box after a good Chelsea move where Sjoeke Nusken could have scored but hesitated to shoot from inside the area.

Melanie Leupolz misses a sitter

Hayes, who was overseeing a game at Stamford Bridge for the final time in her 12 years at Chelsea, had said before this second leg that her side would need to be “perfect” to knock Barcelona out. Off the pitch, the Chelsea fans were trying their best to give her a fitting send-off, and Stamford Bridge was officially sold out for the first time for a women’s team game. The intensely-engaged crowd inside the stadium were displaying a level of emotional investment in the game that was greater than in any of the seven matches Hayes’ side had played in this ground earlier this season, and support for the team continues to grow significantly.

The attendance of 39,398 was a new high for Chelsea Women, pipping the 38,350 that saw them take on Tottenham two years ago, but the vast majority of those 39,398 were left dismayed when Buchanan was sent off, when replays appeared to show she took the ball first. That gave the visitors a crucial one-player advantage that they made the most of.

The result saw Barcelona reach the final for the fourth season in a row and for the fifth time in the past six campaigns, as their period of dominance on the continent continues.

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2: as it happened

07:36 PM BST

Not to be

That’s the saddest facial expression I can ever recall seeing displayed by Emma Hayes at a full-time whistle. She seems absolutely crestfallen. The Champions League is the title she always wanted the most.

07:31 PM BST

Full time: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Barcelona overcome the first leg deficit to qualify for their fourth Champions League final in six years, where they will lay the winner of PSG vs Lyon.

Chelsea had two terrific chances fluffed by Leupolz and Nusken so only have themselves to blame but can console themselves with a gripe about a referee that awarded Buchanan a soft, second yellow and gave Barcelona a softish penalty. But greater nous and Bonmati, one of the greatest women players of all, proved the difference.

07:27 PM BST

90+6 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Charles tries to Challinor/Delap a throw into the box but can’t beat the first line of defenders and when it comes back to the right, Beever-Jones’ cross is gobbled up by Coll.

07:26 PM BST

90+5 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Hampton is alert and agile enough to suss what Patri is trying to do with a cute reverse pass that takes the Chelsea defence out of the picture and put Paralluelo through but she saves the shot from close range with a splits-block.

07:24 PM BST

90+3 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Putellas ⇢ Bonmati.

Chelsea free-kick 30 yards out. Perisset hangs it up to the back post. Beever-Jones goes down and asks for a penalty but there was not much of a case and the referee points to a goal-kick.

07:21 PM BST

90+1 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Chelsea have six minutes of stoppage time to look for the equaliser but almost lost the game with the first kick of injury time as the ball was played across the box by Bonmati and it looked as if all it needed was a touch.

Bonmati’s evening is over, though she takes her time to depart.

07:19 PM BST

90 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Bright leaves her boot in on Engen and concedes a free-kick on halfway, a free-kick Barcelona are in no rush to take.

07:17 PM BST

88 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Pina into the action quickly down the inside left and lobs a pass across the box but Hampton comes out to catch despite the attentions of Paralluelo. Charles is booked for protesting the chance came from a foul throw.

07:15 PM BST

86 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

It’s Bright’s first game for almost five months and the centre-half is going to lead the line.

Pina ⇢ Graham Hansen.

07:14 PM BST

84 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Carter whacks a long ball up the middle that Barca usher out for a throw:

Last roll of the dice for Chelsea:

Perisset ⇢ Lawrence

Kirby ⇢ James

Bright ⇢ Kaneryd.

Bright is going to play the battering ram up front.

07:11 PM BST

81 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Cuthbert takes but knocks it too deep to the two centre-backs, their position telegraphing the destination. Yet Chelsea do fashion an opening for Nusken to shoot from 20 yards, straight into a thicket of yellow shirts and socks.

Emma Hayes is becoming increasingly exasperated on the touchline. Time is running out for her side. Getting the ball off of Barcelona is not easy, when they’re trying to keep it.

07:10 PM BST

79 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

Beever-Jones races up the right, rounds Engen who wins the ball in the tackle but scissors her with her trailing leg. Chelsea free-kick, parallel with the six-yard box, wide right.

07:07 PM BST

76 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (agg: 1-2)

It is, in the immortal words of Marriott and Lane, the darlings of Wapping Wharf, all or nothing for Chelsea now, so on comes a forward for a midfielder

Beever-Jones ⇢ Leupolz.

07:04 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 2 (Rolfo, pen) agg: 1-2 Takes it with her left, sends Hampton the wrong way and sweeps it into the bottom left.

07:03 PM BST

73 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Barcelona have begun a spell of hogging the ball and, after they send Bonmati down the right of the box she darts between Carter and Lawrence in to the box and goes down. The ref awards a penalty. Carter did lean into her and she was caught by Lawrence’s leg but was she looking for that? VAR checks.

Pen stands.

07:01 PM BST

70 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

The attendance is announced – 39, 398, a record for Chelsea Women.

The attendance has been announced as 39,398, which is a new record for a women’s team game at Stamford Bridge, pipping the 38,350 that watched them face Tottenham in 2022. However, nobody will be really celebrating that, if Barcelona win this tie.

07:00 PM BST

68 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Hampton has to come a long way out to stop Barca getting in behind. Barcelona are using their advantage cannily but there is still hope for Chelsea when they use the width and dare to leave just two at the back.

06:58 PM BST

65 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Good save by Hampton from Battle’s low right-foot drive from 20 yards. Then Chelsea break at pace and Reiten hares 40 yards to chop back into the middle with her right and hit a sweet left-foot shot that is too close to Coll.

Mariona Caldentey ⇢ Ona Battle.

06:54 PM BST

62 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Rolfo heads over from Paralluelo’s cross and Hampton goes down and asks for treatment to give Hayes the chance to reorganise her troops.

Reiten ⇢ Macario.

06:51 PM BST

60 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

06:49 PM BST

58 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Big chance! James spins in the centre-circle to hit a diagonal with her left out to the left wing. Lawrence gathers in her stride and zips over a daisy-cutter of a cross that Nusken meets sliding in at the near post and steers on to the foot of the right post.

Emma Hayes has her head in her hands. Nobody on the Chelsea bench can believe that effort from Nusken stayed out. The wide of the post saves Barcelona. The crowd are really roaring Chelsea on, now.

06:46 PM BST

56 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Buchanan tracks Paralluelo’s run as she races to try to collect Bronze’s dink over the top and eases in front to knock the ball back to Hampton.

06:44 PM BST

54 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Buchanan has a swipe across Paralluelo’s ankles on halfway to take a booking and concede a free-kick rather than risk being rolled.

06:43 PM BST

52 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Chelsea counter and Macario takes a kick on the calf to earn a free kick, 30 yards out. Nothing comes of it. Barcelona’s box is too tightly packed.

06:41 PM BST

50 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Barcelona are zipping the ball around on this wet pitch. And they build pressure around the box with passes until Graham Hansen takes on the shot, which is blocked.

06:40 PM BST

48 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Barcelona keep looking dangerous up the right with Bonmati up that flank. They have a penalty shout when the ball is switched to the left and Lucy Bronze races on to a pull-back. Charles gets there first and Bronze goes over her leg but she was late to it.

06:37 PM BST

46 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

No changes. Barcelona kick off but lose the ball quickly and Chelsea fly up the right with Kaneryd who plays a one-two with James then shapes a ball towards the penalty spot. Macario makes the run but Coll is too quick off her line to slide and smother in the teeming rain.

06:30 PM BST

All for one

As the Chelsea starting XI walked off for half-time, all of the Chelsea substitutes – including England’s Millie Bright and Fran Kirby – made a point of giving every starting player a high five and slapping them on the back with encouragement.

06:22 PM BST

Half-time: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Chelsea have had their chances but Barcelona have shown far more poise and precision in the final third. It’s been an entertaining game, though, and Leupolz really should have equalised on the night and put the home side ahead in the tie. How she missed, I cannot yet fathom.

06:20 PM BST

45+3 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Late opportunity for Rolfo, played down the outside of Carver by a cute Patri pass. With seconds to go she hits it first time but drags it across goal and out for a goal-kick that can’t be taken.

06:18 PM BST

45+2 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Carter relives the Barcelona siege with a big lump upfield and though the visiting side come back, Chelsea hold their line and see the ball out for a goal-kick. The momentum has shifted back in Barcelona’s favour since that good spell for Chelsea.

06:16 PM BST

45 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Bonmati dazzles again by dipping her shoulder and skittering infield from the right to sweep a pass to Rolfo to the left of the D. The left winger takes a touch then sends a right-foot shot whistling over the bar.

06:14 PM BST

43 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Graham Hansen darts down the right of centre and lines up a shot that thumps into Buchanan’s knee and over the bar for a corner that Chelsea defend well.

06:13 PM BST

41 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Kaneryd anticipates a Bonmati square pass and latches on to it on halfway, driving upfield. She has Macario to he left and Cuthbert to her right but gives it straight to the now recovered Paredes.

06:11 PM BST

39 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

06:10 PM BST

37 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Nusken makes a golden chance for James by pouncing on Paredes terrible back-pass and haring down the left to pull a cross back to the six-yard box. All James has to do is time her lunge but she misses the ball and all Cuthbert can do at the back post when Barcelona swarm her is tack to the left and rattle a rising shot over the bar.

06:08 PM BST

34 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Chelsea have abandoned their caginess and are fashioning chances, the latest for Macario who cuts her left foot across a volley from 20 yards that sends it swerving and dipping towards the bottom right. Coll dives low to slap it behind. James then takes the corner and whips it under the cross-bar on a trajectory that suggests it was heading in. Coll claws it away. Earier Kaneryd wasted a good chance by crossing straight down Coll’s throat.

06:04 PM BST

31 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Big chance for Leupolz with a hint of offside after James was played down the left by Macario’s prodded pass. James seemed to have gone too early but carried on anyway and cut it back to 10 yards, having drawn Coll to the near post. It left the Germany midfielder the right half of the goal to aim at but she scooped it on to the top of the bar. Would have been tight had she scored.

Leupolz misses virtually open goal

06:02 PM BST

28 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (agg: 1-1)

Just after scoring Bonmati blocks a clearance with her face and needs treatment for nose bleed. After she is given the all clear, she twinkle-toes down the right and knocks it to Hansen who takes it to the byline to centre low looking for Paralluelo sliding in. But Nusken beat her to it.

Everybody on the Barcelona bench leapt to their feet in jubilation. Chelsea’s first-leg advantage is wiped out. It’s a fortunate deflection for the visitors, but Barcelona had been building up pressure for a little while. The away fans behind the corner flag away to my left are besides themselves. It’s ‘game on’. Emma Hayes is now in conversation with her assistant Denise Reddy.

05:56 PM BST

GOAL!!!

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (Agg: 1-1) [Bonmati] The pressure as been building and the Ballon d’Or winner levels it on aggregate for the champions after finding some space in the inside-right channel, jinking to the right and shooting low. The ball all but goes through Buchanan’s legs but nicks her heel on the way which defelcts it wide of Hampton’s dive and in off the foot of the right post.

05:54 PM BST

22 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Buchanan positions herself (and her hands) well to block Battle’s cross from the left to concede a corner. Graham Hansen takes the corner and then has a shot from the left of the D that Hampton saves at the foot of the left post after the ball was played back across from a defensive header.

05:50 PM BST

19 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Chelsea’s plan is to soak up the pressure then look for James by sticking it in the mixer but the two long passes they have tried have been overclubbed so far.

05:49 PM BST

17 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Terrible sliced clearance from Charles almost gives Barcelona a sniff but Bonmati can’t get it down quickly enough and Buchanan, Leupolz and Nusken crowd out Patri Guijerro and Paralluelo.

05:48 PM BST

15 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Much better from Chelsea in terms of hanging on to the ball for a spell and killing Barcelona’s momentum. A long diagonal picks out Lawrence down the left and she crosses from the 18-yard line to Cuthbert. The Scot cushions the pass and then shoots, getting under it and sending it into orbit once it cleared the Shed.

05:44 PM BST

13 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Lawrence twice seems to find space down the left. The first time she cautiously heads back and recycles it into midfield. The second time she is ruled offside when found by Nusken’s pass/prod on the stretch. It was very tight.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd chases Patri Guijarro

05:42 PM BST

11 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Chelsea see off the corner on the left and Bronze’s menacing near-post whip from the right in the second knockings.

Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giraldez, wearing a maroon jumper and standing with his hands in his pockets on the edge of his technical area, is applauding his side for their early play so far.

05:40 PM BST

9 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Carter crashes into the hoardings and jars her wrist after diligent defensive work in a duel with Rolfo. She can’t stop the ball going out for a corner but it could have been a lot worse.

05:38 PM BST

7 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Bronze intercepts Leupolz’s pas intended for Lawrence and halts a promising attack. Chelsea regroup to force the ball out for a throw.

05:37 PM BST

6 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Disregard all line-up assumptions, Barcelona are playing 4-3-3 with Rolfo pushed forward and Battle at left-back.

05:36 PM BST

5 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Chelsea try to get James on the ball up the right but even her quick feet are no match for Rolfo’s robustness and astute positioning.

Macario is found in the inside-left channel and tries to bend a pass with the outside of her right foot to the inside-right channel, aiming to make it spin back into James’ feet. But she overhits it.

05:33 PM BST

3 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Kaneryd pushes Engen back with some aggressive hounding but she finds Paredes and Barcelona escape down the right before running into congestion.

05:32 PM BST

1 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0 (agg: 1-0)

Chelsea kick off to a huge roar, passing back to Carter who knocks it long. Barcelona win the header, shift it to the right and Bronze wins a throw-in on halfway.

05:30 PM BST

Both sides lining up as a 3-5-2

Despite the disinformtaion in the initial team sheet below. Apologies. Kaneryd at right wing-back and Lawrence on the left of the five-strong midfield.

05:28 PM BST

Speaking of tunes

It’s the Liquidator now as Emma Hayes, in royal blue suit, takes her seat and claps along. Loads of flags in the Matthew Harding stand.

Out come the teams, Chelsea in royal blue and dinky white socks, Barcelona in primrose with red bits.

05:22 PM BST

Pre-match tunes

This is the eighth time this season that Chelsea’s women have played at Stamford Bridge and the first time they’ve sold this place out. The in-house DJ is doing his best to build up a lively atmosphere before kick-off. The Fratellis’ Chelsea Dagger is the latest tune on the stadium speakers. There’s a huge sense of anticipation in the air. But also some caution - deep down, everybody knows this Barcelona team, who are the most technically-gifted team on the planet, are more than capable of spoiling the party.

05:15 PM BST

Blue heaven

Chelsea Women have sold out Samford Bridge

Plenty here to watch Barça, too.

Barcelona fans gather at the Bridge

04:57 PM BST

You teams in black and white

Chelsea (4-3-3): Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Nüsken, Leupolz; Kaneryd, Macario, James.

Substitutes Musovic, Bright, Ingle, Reiten, Kirby, Persisset, Mjelde,, Cankovic, Beevor-Jones, Bjorn.

Barcelona (5-3-2?): Coll; Bronze, Batlle, Engen, Paredes, Rolfö; Guijarro, Walsh, Bonmati; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo.

Substitutes Panos, Font, J Fernandez, Pina, Torrejon, Caldentey, Putellas, Vilamala, Brugts, Lopez, M Fernandez.

Referee I Demetrescu (Romania).

04:36 PM BST

Lucy Bronze returns for Barcelona

04:33 PM BST

Chelsea make one change

Catarina Macario replaces Mayra Ramirez.

04:14 PM BST

Preview: Sold out send-off

Given that Barcelona have won two of the last three Women’s Champions League final, including a 4-0 victory over Chelsea in 2021, and can boast eight World Cup-winners plus a runner-up in England’s Keira Walsh in their squad, Emma Hayes is not being overly cautious when she says that her side’s 1-0 lead from the first leg means very little for tonight’s deciding return.

Having said that, becoming the first side to beat Barcelona away for five years and the first even to keep a clean sheet against them for two years was no mean feat. Hayes’ defensive strategy demonstrated her courage and her players’ discipline, giving them genuine hope of winning their first European trophy and break the English drought in the tournament that has lasted 17 years since Arsenal’s sole success in 2007. Chelsea have been defeated only once in their past 22 matches at home but the WSL champions are still without Maren Mjelde, Nathalie Bjorn, Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel.

Millie Bright, however, is available and sat on the bench last week as an unused sub but has yet to make her comeback. Barcelona, by contrast, have only one major absentee, Mapi Leon, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

This match will be Hayes’ last at Stamford Bridge before she moves to take charge of the USWNT as her remaining home games in the WSL will be held, as usual, at Kingsmeadow. It’s the trophy she has long coveted as well as managing her team in front of a packed Bridge and she is delighted that the ground has sold out after making her plea for a rousing send-off last week.

“Maybe it’s taken us a little bit too long to get to a sell-out, but there’s a process and it’s taken us some learnings,” Hayes said. “On the pitch, you have to be there enough for it to feel like your home. It might on some level have become more of our home this year than Kingsmeadow, especially in the Champions League.

“Getting that feeling right, those rituals right, those habits right, that takes a little time. So going out there in a sold-out stadium is a culmination of years of work, a collaborative collection of people who have put bums on seats and a team that has grown to enjoy and experience Stamford Bridge as their home.”

