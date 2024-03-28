Chelsea and Emma Hayes stand 11 games from era-defining greatness

Chelsea returned to the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Ajax (Action Images via Reuters)

As Chelsea returned to the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, the celebrations were cut rather short. “We expect to be here,” a weary Emma Hayes concluded. Hayes admitted she was tired, and with another game to now think about, another plan to formulate, it was no surprise how quickly Chelsea needed to move on after this comfortable aggregate win over Ajax.

For Hayes, the prospect of a 41st game in Chelsea’s season remains alive and stretches ahead, the end a distance away but arriving fast. After 12 years in charge, Hayes and Chelsea have a maximum of 11 games remaining in her final season. Chelsea could yet win four trophies in a space of 55 days, starting with Sunday’s League Cup final.

While progress to the Champions League semi-finals cannot be taken for granted, the rather flat mood at Stamford Bridge reflected the sense that there was never any real jeopardy in Chelsea’s night, owing to their excellent 3-0 win in Amsterdam last week. If their progress was not in danger, Mayra Ramirez’s smart finish before the break removed any doubt and ensured Chelsea returned to the semi-finals even when Ajax pulled one back later on. It could set up a rematch against Barcelona, and Stamford Bridge will be ready then for the arrival of the European champions, on what will be Hayes’s final fixture at Chelsea’s main stadium.

Hayes hailed Chelsea’s squad depth as they continued their quadruple bid (Action Images via Reuters)

But there was a flatness to Hayes afterwards, too. Hayes insists that success or failure in the Champions League will not define her reign; though because it is the only trophy she has yet to win with Chelsea, it does frame these final weeks of her 12 years in charge. The truth, though, is that Chelsea have too much to think about, which is why their second half against Ajax was almost played on cruise control. There is no avoiding the fact that the quadruple is on, and the chase begins in earnest now against Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea have lost the League Cup final in their previous two seasons but can take revenge on the Gunners for last year’s defeat when they meet at Molineux. The two encounters between the London rivals already this season have been one-sided in favour of the hosts, with a 4-1 at the Emirates and a 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be the favourites against Jonas Eidevall’s side but perhaps their third meeting at a neutral venue will be closer.

Captain Millie Bright could return after the international break and the absence of the England centre-back is a reminder of the injuries Chelsea have played through while maintaining their charge on four fronts. Chelsea have coped admirably – almost everyone else is back, apart from perhaps the most important absence of all in Sam Kerr, who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The clinical finish from Ramirez, unavailable in Amsterdam, showed there is strength and depth in Chelsea’s squad again, particularly in attacking options. “There is more variety, more experience,” Hayes said. She made six changes against Ajax, more than Hayes could have afforded to make last season, but, after a slightly shaky start, Chelsea continued to show authority. The 20-year-old winger Aggie Beever-Jones shone with a bright, weaving display in a Champions League quarter-final and is one of those who has benefited from having to step up amid the absences.

Ramirez has given Hayes a selection headache after scoring on her European debut (Action Images via Reuters)

Beever-Jones shone for Chelsea and has emerged as another attacking option (Getty Images)

Though the return of Bright would be a boost as the Blues enter familiar territory. Hayes’s side have won four WSL titles in a row and the last three FA Cups, and they stand seven games away from extending those remarkable records across the two biggest domestic competitions. It remains the backbone of Chelsea and Hayes’s success and where they showcase their ability to win trophies through adversity.

Five games come in the WSL title race and the toughest tests will be on the road: at Tottenham, against an improved Liverpool, and, on the final day on 18 May, away to a bruised Manchester United at Old Trafford. Though Chelsea’s fate is not entirely in their hands and they would not be confirmed as champions even if they do win all five as, level on points with Manchester City, goal difference will decide the title should Gareth Taylor’s challengers also remain perfect. An advantage Chelsea may have is that with WSL fixtures rearranged to make room for the Champions League, they will know what they need.

They remain in full control of their FA Cup defence, at least. Manchester United are not the same side that Chelsea beat to the title and edged at Wembley to complete the double last season but there will be battles in the two competitions once again as they meet in the FA Cup semi-finals. Their first game back after the international break. Should Hayes’s side emerge in a repeat of last season’s final and return to Wembley on 12 May, they will face a first-time finalist in either Tottenham or Leicester.

Chelsea and Hayes are looking to return to Wembley for the FA Cup final (The FA via Getty Images)

But the Champions League is a different beast and in the semi-finals, Chelsea are likely to face a rematch with Barcelona – the defending champions and finalists in four out of the last five seasons. Chelsea were disciplined and resilient enough to earn a draw at the Nou Camp last April, ending Barcelona’s home run in Europe.

Chelsea will have to offer more if they are to progress over two legs, though the fact Lauren James did not start either home or away last season, unthinkable now, suggests Chelsea may be better suited to the task and offer opponents including Aitana Bonmati and some of the best players in the world more problems.

To join Chelsea, the holders must first defeat Norwegian side Brann after taking a 2-1 advantage back to Spain. There, Barcelona remain untouchable domestically, winning 20 of 21 matches in the Primera Division. They strengthened their hold on Europe last season after completing a 3-2 comeback victory over Wolfsburg in the Eindhoven final.

Chelsea and Hayes were not in Eindhoven; it was the only possible game of Chelsea’s campaign last year in which they did not reach. Their tally then was 40. Now the dream of 41 and a Bilbao goodbye at the start of summer remains alive with the arrival of spring as Chelsea enter a 55-day, four-tournament spell that will determine Hayes’s final chapter.