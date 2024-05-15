Chelsea edge out Tottenham to keep alive Emma Hayes’ hopes of glorious swansong

Maika Hamano (centre) celebrates after putting Chelsea ahead in the 37th minute - PA/John Walton

Why did we ever doubt them? With impeccable timing, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea held their nerve to move top of the Women’s Super League on goal difference ahead of the final day of the season after grinding out a slender but priceless 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur.

‌Just two weeks after Hayes appeared to concede the title after a 4-3 loss at Liverpool, her team’s latest victory came in the defending champions’ crucial game-in-hand on title rivals Manchester City and it put Hayes’ side into pole position to lift a fifth consecutive WSL title on Saturday.

‌They would now clinch a farewell title for Hayes before her move to the United States they can match or better Manchester City’s result. Chelsea face Manchester United at Old Trafford, while second-placed Manchester City will travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

‌Japan’s 20-year-old forward Maika Hamano was Chelsea’s unexpected heroine at Brisbane Road, netting only her second goal for the club, which could prove to be one of the biggest of the entire season.

A beautiful ball across by Reiten and Hamano taps it home for @ChelseaFCW!#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/GPI2D2Tgf6 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 15, 2024

‌Hamano timed her run to the back post superbly to turn home Guro Reiten’s dangerous left-wing cross and prompt a sigh of relief for many Chelsea fans, in a first half where they had dominated but had been frustrated by Tottenham’s Czech goalkeeper Barbora Votikova.

‌Chelsea had won all eight of their previous WSL meetings with Tottenham, who were beaten 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday and looked tired late on, but Robert Vilahamn’s side still applied second-half pressure to make it a nervy finish for Chelsea.

‌But they held on and, if both title challengers win, then Manchester City would need to win by at least three goals more than Chelsea’s winning margin, barring an unlikely swing in the number of goals scored by the two sides. Chelsea’s goal-difference is +47 compared to Manchester City’s +45, while Chelsea have scored 65 goals compared to Manchester City’s 59.

‌This latest win was testament to Chelsea’s strength in depth. At Tottenham on Wednesday, as well as long-term absentees in their attacking ranks in Australia’s Sam Kerr and the United States’ Mia Fishel, Chelsea were without their record signing, Colombia striker Mayra Ramirez, through injury and were also unable to play England star Lauren James from the start of the game because of a foot problem that had limited James’ time on the training ground in the past fortnight.

‌That gave an opportunity to youngster Hamano, who showed strong work rate, great balance and pace, as well as her immaculate first touch, in a strong performance that ultimately delivered an invaluable contribution to the title race.

