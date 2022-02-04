Chelsea doctors to monitor Christian Pulisic closely as forward makes 'extreme' climate switch

Chelsea’s doctors will keep a close eye on Christian Pulisic as he attempts to cope with the “extreme” change of temperatures from the United States, where he played in the coldest match in his country’s history, to the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Pulisic played in Minnesota on Thursday in conditions so cold that two Honduras players had to be removed from the game at half-time and treated for hypothermia.

Temperatures fell as low as minus 17 degrees, before wind chill, with the Honduras manager saying some of his players required IV drips and that it was “inconceivable” that the game went ahead.

Supporters at the match posted pictures of their beers freezing over in the conditions, while television presenters also showed a shirt which had been frozen solid.

Pulisic, who scored in a 3-0 win for the US, will return to his club on Saturday before they fly to Abu Dhabi, where temperatures are around 25 degrees, for the semi-final of the Club World Cup.

Some players, including the USA's Weston McKennie, wore snoods during the match - GETTY IMAGES

“I understood it was a bit of a revenge from the United States for the hot temperatures in Honduras,” said Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach.

“I don’t know if I would have been out there coaching. I am not so good in these kinds of temperatures and the chill factor was even worse. So I am happy I was not involved or had to scout this team, because it was maybe even worse to be on the tribune.

“For him [Pulisic], to be serious, it is quite an adaptation now to go from minus 16 and then go with us to Abu Dhabi and play in plus 24. And don’t forget, him and Thiago Silva [who has been on international duty with Brazil] did not have a break.

“They have had some days off now. Christian will arrive tomorrow to travel with us to Abu Dhabi and then we will see how he adapts to this extreme change.”

Meanwhile, Reece James has been ruled out of the Club World Cup due to his ongoing hamstring problem. James has suffered setbacks in his recovery, including a case of flu.

The England wing-back has not played since December and Tuchel, whose side face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this weekend, said he will not travel to Abu Dhabi with the squad.

“The diagnosis was straight away that it’s a big injury, and from there we need to be patient,” said Tuchel. “It’s a hamstring, it’s always tricky and he’s a very physical player.

“Unfortunately he then caught the flu and that was a setback in the last few days of his process in coming back to the team. But we are patient. We would love to have him back tomorrow of course, but it’s not happening and we have to be patient.”