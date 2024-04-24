Check it out: Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo in honor of Michigan’s National Championship

Forever etched in history 😅 Jim Harbaugh got a Michigan 15-0 tattoo to celebrate his former team's championship season. 🎥 @theScore pic.twitter.com/Xmbe3wvnE8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 20, 2024

Last fall, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made a promise to get a tattoo if his former team, Michigan, went all the way.

“If we go undefeated, I’m going to get a 15-0 tattoo,” Harbaugh said via the Inside Michigan Football radio show.

The tattoo includes the school’s “M” logo with 15-0 beneath.

Tattoo artist Stephen Bateman shared a post on Instagram featuring Harbaugh and his new ink with the caption: “Go Blue! 15-0. Thanks, Jim Harbaugh, for having me out!!” Bateman wrote.

The Wolverines won the national championship in January, defeating the Washington Huskies.

The victory marked Michigan’s first undefeated season since the school won its previous title two and a half decades ago.

Harbaugh will have a lasting reminder of his perfect season at Michigan with his new ink.

The question remains if Harbaugh will now vow to get a lightning bolt as his next tattoo if the Chargers get a ring.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire