Check it out: Jeremiah Smith is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation…is he also the No. 1 quarterback?

Jeremiah Smith is a special talent and has a legitimate claim to be the top recruit in the nation. The Ohio State football commit is a five-star wide receiver who on Friday showed himself to be a five-star quarterback.

And also a five-star running back for No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), who once again looked unstoppable.

Maybe the game plan for Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day next fall to beat Michigan is to line Smith under center, have him heave the ball down the field and then let him run down the field and make his own catch.

Based off of the athleticism here, it might just work. According to 247Sports, Smith is the top-ranked player in the nation.

In Friday night’s thorough 47-7 win over Archbishop Carroll, Smith started the game with a touchdown throw off a trick play:

First play of the game is a bomb from Jeremiah Smith — yes, Jeremiah Smith — to JoJo Trader. @joshisathe1 pic.twitter.com/1rkt5TwAWA — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 1, 2023

And then midway through the third quarter, he took a direct snap and went 65 yards for a touchdown. Impressive stuff from Smith, who is just such a unique athlete.

Direct snap to Jeremiah Smith, and that’ll get the running clock going. @Jermiah_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/8ItwlrFdYN — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on High School Sports