Check out the cover art for the EA College Football 25 video game

Check out the cover art for the EA College Football 25 video game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The new EA College Football 25 video game is releasing soon.

With the release on the way, the cover art for the video game has leaked. Here's a look at the cover art for the soon-to-be-released video games.

Wider image: pic.twitter.com/BBs5EJCjaV — EA College Football 25 Countdown (@DaysTillNCAA) May 10, 2024

Players visible on the front cover include Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Some college football fans were agitated that Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders wasn't on the video game cover. Some also joked about Florida State University's absence, in reference to their nonappearance in the College Football Playoff last season.

The popular college football video game hasn't been refreshed since 2013.

MORE: NCAA Football video game to return this summer

EA Sports ended the title in 2014 when litigation concerns arose about the players' names, images and likenesses (NIL). EA Sports, back then, offered to use the players' specific profiles in the games, but the NCAA declined.

Now, with concrete NIL rules in place that allow collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, the video game is officially back. EA Sports announced back in February 2021 that they would eventually resurface a new version of the game. Now, it's officially happening.

According to The Athletic, several popular elements of the previous NCAA Football games are expected to be present in the new game.

"Dynasty and Road To Glory modes are expected to be emphasized again. The transfer portal and an expanded playoff are likely to be included, and the game will have an unprecedented amount of detail, from stadium angles, music, jerseys and more," The Athletic wrote.

The full release of the game will happen on May 16 at 10 a.m. (CT).