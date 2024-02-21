Cheboygan hockey wins first playoff game since 2019; Onaway, Inland Lakes boys earn victories

CADILLAC – It hasn’t been the opening season first-year Cheboygan hockey coach Seth Duncan would have preferred.

But perhaps the postseason will tell a different story with Duncan's 2023-24 Chiefs.

Paced by two goals and one assist by junior Warren Farver, the Chiefs kept their season alive with a 4-1 victory over Gaylord in a MHSAA Division 3 first-round clash in Cadillac on Tuesday.

“It’s always tough to win in the playoffs, but the boys played some great hockey tonight,” Duncan said following the win. “It was a hard-earned win and I’m proud of the way we played from start to finish. I’m always excited for the opportunity to play another day.”

The triumph marked the first postseason win since 2019 for the Chiefs (6-18-2), who scored three third-period goals to take control. Also adding goals were Broden Powell and Jack Lane, while Carter Kovacs and Hunter Belmas each had an assist. Goaltender Sawyer Graham picked up the win in net.

“With this being our first playoff win since 2019, it meant something more to the boys,” Duncan said. “We’ll regroup and get ready for a tough test against the Bay Area Reps on Thursday.”

Warren Farver's two goals helped the Cheboygan hockey team keep its season alive with a postseason win over Gaylord in Cadillac on Tuesday.

Cheboygan returns to Cadillac on Thursday to face Bay Area Reps in a 5 p.m. regional semifinal.

Cardinals wrap up regular season with home rout

ONAWAY – Picking up a win in your final home game of the regular season is fun.

It’s even better when you hammer one of your main rivals.

Sparked by multiple standout seniors playing their final home games, the Onaway boys basketball team had no problem in disposing of Rogers City in an 80-29 rout on Tuesday.

“I thought right from the tip we played typical Onaway basketball,” Onaway coach Eddy Szymoniak said of his team, which built a commanding 44-17 halftime advantage. “The defense was all over the place. Anytime you can hold a team to single digits in a quarter, that’s impressive.”

One of those Onaway seniors leading the way was Austin Veal, who netted 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Mason Beebe, who knocked down four 3-pointers, finished with 15, Luke Lovelace had 11, Jackson Chaskey tallied nine, Jadin Mix scored eight, Justin Kramer-St. Germain added six, Trenton Soik registered three, and Brendon Brewbaker chipped in with two.

“It was a great crowd tonight. These seniors have spent a lot of time on this court, so it was a great way to send them out, getting a big win over a rival,” Szymoniak said.

Senior Austin Veal scored 26 points in his final career home game and helped lift the Onaway boys to a dominant victory over Rogers City.

Onaway will be off for a week before it faces the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy-Rogers City winner in a MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at Rogers City on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Shorthanded Bulldogs earn season sweep over Snowbirds

GAYLORD – It’s been a while since the Inland Lakes boys basketball swept Gaylord St. Mary.

But Tuesday was one of those nights for the Bulldogs, who outlasted the Snowbirds in a 54-47 victory.

Senior Sam Schoonmaker scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the opening half to lead the Bulldogs (13-8, 10-6 Ski Valley Conference), while fellow senior Connor Wallace netted 13 of his 17 in the second half, and Aidan Fenstermaker also reached double figures with 15. Noah Shugar added four and Jake Willey finished with two.

“These guys showed resiliency tonight, especially with having a few guys out. It’s tough to win down there,” Inland Lakes coach Lee Nash said. “I’m happy we didn’t abandon ship when things got tough. We stayed composed, we worked the ball for high-percentage looks. I have to praise some of our (junior varsity players) who stepped up as well.

“This win helps us get ready for the postseason.”

Rylan Matelski’s 30 points led the Snowbirds. Dillon Croff scored 12.

Inland Lakes closes out its regular season with a home clash against Grayling on Thursday.

Scoring balance lifts Cheboygan girls at Rudyard

RUDYARD – A well-balanced scoring display helped fuel the Cheboygan girls basketball team to a 60-29 victory at Rudyard on Tuesday.

Bella Ecker and Cloee Rupp finished with 13 points apiece for the Chiefs (9-10, 3-4 Straits Area Conference), who received 11 from Addison Ptasnik, eight from Emily Clark, six from Isabella Hingston, five from Addyson Baldwin, and four apiece from Olivia Patrick and Caleigh Easter.

“Rudyard didn’t have a (junior varsity team), so we were able to bring a few JV players up to help, and they certainly gave us an added energy boost on both the defensive and offensive end,” Cheboygan coach Walter Hanson said. “The first half was close, but in the second half we went on a few runs that helped us pull away. I was happy to see that with the changes to our regular routine, changes in our lineup and dealing with sickness, that we were still able to get the job done.”

Cheboygan goes to St. Ignace on Thursday.

NMCA boys battle, but fall at home to Harbor Light

BURT LAKE – Playing in its final regular season home game, the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy boys basketball team suffered a 61-43 loss to Harbor Light on Tuesday.

Leading the Eagles (7-14, 3-8 Northern Lakes Conference) was senior Josiah Brabson, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Of his total points, Brabson scored 16 in the second half. Josh Ferriauolo recorded 14 points and two rebounds, Jonas Brabson tallied six points and six assists, and Jeremiah Tucker finished with three points and two rebounds.

“I was really glad with how our guys came to play tonight,” NMCA coach James Brabson said. “More than anyone else, our freshman Jonas (Brabson) really stepped up huge defensively tonight, and it showed all night long. His defense for us really set the tone for the evening. It’s exciting to see the energy he plays with and how he keeps developing as a player. Turnovers are what killed us.”

NMCA travels to Alanson for its regular season finale on Friday.

Alanson rebounds from Onaway loss, wins at home

ALANSON – The Alanson boys basketball team rebounded quickly from Monday’s loss to Onaway by capturing a 64-49 victory over Maplewood Baptist on Tuesday.

The Vikings (15-5) were paced by Corbin Cousineau’s 13 points, while Mason Weidenhamer had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, Donovan Honeysette recorded 11 points and six rebounds, Christian Silveus added nine points, Troy Johnson registered seven points, seven assists and three rebounds, and Owyne Grennier finished with three points, six steals and four rebounds.

“Playing back-to-back nights, we came out I thought a little lethargic, we have some kids still fighting illnesses and injuries,” Alanson coach Brian Kujawa said. “Getting the rotation going early was crucial, but the caveat of trying new lineups we had on the court tonight throughout the game was that we were trying to get in sync with each other.”

Alanson hosts Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy on Friday.

