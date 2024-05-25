Chaz Lanier joins Tennessee basketball to help Vols win titles, Rick Barnes says

Rick Barnes said Tennessee basketball locked in on Chaz Lanier as a top target as soon as he entered the transfer portal.

The Vols coach said the 6-foot-4, 199-pound Lanier has shared goals with the Vols.

"Chaz has a desire to help us win another SEC championship, as well as contend for a national title," Barnes said Saturday in a school release a day after Lanier committed to the Vols. "It is clear his goals and mindset blend well with the rest of the guys in our program and this is an excellent fit. Chaz's excitement about the opportunity to return to a state he loves so much was evident to us and we know Vol Nation will embrace him from day one."

The Nashville native announced Friday he is transferring to UT after the senior guard averaged 19.7 points and shot 44.4% on 3-pointers with the Ospreys. He picked the Vols over Kentucky and BYU after visiting all three schools in succession in late May. Lanier played high school basketball at Ensworth.

What Rick Barnes said about Chaz Lanier signing with Tennessee basketball

Lanier was one of the most highly coveted recruits in the transfer portal once he entered in late April. Lanier also went through the NBA Draft process and took part in the NBA G League Elite Camp in mid-May.

"Our fan base will love his character, humility and work ethic, as well as his strong basketball IQ," Barnes said. "He has already proven to be one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball and we feel his ability to put the ball in the basket from all over the floor will translate well to the SEC."

Lanier developed into one of the nation's top scorers and most efficient offensive players in his final season at North Florida. He had not averaged more than 4.7 points in a season before leaping to first-team All-ASUN in his fourth season. He made 106 3-pointers last season, a leap from 27 the season prior.

Who has Tennessee basketball added from the transfer portal?

Lanier is the fourth player the Vols have added via the transfer portal.

Tennessee previously signed guard Darlinstone Dubar from Hofstra and forwards Igor Milicic Jr. from Charlotte and Felix Okpara from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-8 Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers. The 6-10 Milicic averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers. Dubar and Milicic combined to make 129 3-pointers last season.

The 6-11 Okpara is a big-time shot blocker and physical post player. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots as a sophomore starter.

