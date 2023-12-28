Chase Young on facing former team: I do know Commanders will fight to the end

The 49ers acquired edge rusher Chase Young in a midseason trade and he's produced 2.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and five quarterback hits in seven games.

On Sunday, Young and San Francisco will take on his former team when the 49ers visit the Commanders. Young told reporters this week that “it’s going to be fun” to play Washington.

“They're definitely a team who's going to fight to the end. I do know that,” Young said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So we just got to come out good.”

Teammate Nick Bosa also noted that Young has done “an amazing job” since San Francisco brought him in.

"I think he's gotten better each week, and he continues to get better,” Bosa said. “And this week is a huge one for him. He's already pretty hyped up about it and excited, so we're going to try and play our best game for him.”

In 14 games between the Commanders and 49ers this year, Young has recorded 22 total tackles, with 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits.