Chase Elliott wins Texas thriller in double-overtime to snap winless streak

Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak, scoring the victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 ended under caution when Ross Chastain spun on the final lap while running second after contact from William Byron behind him. Brad Keselowski scored a runner-up finish after an official review, while Byron was credited with a third-place finish; Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suárez completed the top five.

A Turn 2 spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Lap 254 set up a late restart in the Lone Star State with just seven laps to go — but Kyle Larson spun in Turn 2 on the ensuing refire, setting up a restart with just two laps to go.

Elliott and Denny Hamlin restarted alongside each other on the jump, but Hamlin lost control in Turn 4 and crashed, colliding with the outside SAFER barrier.

The trouble began early when seven-time Cup champion and Hall-of-Famer Jimmie Johnson spun at Lap 50 to bring out the first of 16 caution periods in Sunday’s race.

Some 50 laps later, Christopher Bell lost control of his No. 20 Toyota and backed hard into the outside wall. Alex Bowman and John Hunter Nemechek collided further back when Bowman attempted to slow to avoid Bell’s incident.

A Lap 142 restart pinned Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell on the front row together, and the duo stayed side-by-side all the way to Turn 4. But that’s where McDowell’s race ended. McDowell’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford snapped loose through the bumps in Turn 4 and crashed hard into the retaining barrier left-rear corner first, ending McDowell’s day.

Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe found themselves in a similar position 30 laps later on a Lap 172 restart. The pair of racers were door-to-door down the backstretch, with Harrison Burton challenging to their inside heading to Turn 3 for the race lead. Wallace washed up in front of Briscoe and pitched sideways, spinning just in front of Briscoe, who also spun in avoidance.

Larson led 77 laps Sunday after winning the pole, but a loose right-rear wheel detached from his No. 5 Chevrolet under caution at Lap 115. Larson was held for a two-lap penalty on pit road but received two free passes to get back onto the lead lap by the end of Stage 2. Larson ultimately finished in 20th place.

