Chase Elliott triumphs in Texas, snaps 42-race winless drought

Chase Elliott pulled away on the second overtime restart to win Sunday's Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway and end a 42-race winless drought.

"Man, I cannot tell you, each and every one of you how much I appreciate you sticking with me," Elliott said on his team's radio after his 19th career victory but first since October 2022 at Talladega.

Brad Keselowski, seeking to end a 106-race winless streak, finished second. William Byron placed third and was followed by Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Elliott's victory makes him the third Hendrick driver to win this season, joining Byron and Kyle Larson. The win also continued the dominance of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Those two organizations have won eight of the first nine races this season.

The race went to overtime when Denny Hamlin crashed while racing Elliott for the lead. They ran side-by-side through Turn 3 and Elliott moved ahead before Hamlin lose control and slde into the Turn 4 wall.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Next: The series races April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox)