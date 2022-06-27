Chase Elliott claims second NASCAR Cup Series win of season in Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott bounced back from a disappointing finish in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 by winning the second annual race Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and four-time most popular driver, finished 13th in last year's Ally 400 before being disqualified in a post-race inspection for having loose lug nuts.

On Sunday, Elliott took the lead from Kyle Busch on lap 264 of 300 and held on for his second win of the 2022 season.

The race was delayed twice by weather, the second time for more than two hours because of lightning and rain. The race finished after midnight ET.

Chase Elliott celebrates his win the Nashville Superspeedway.

Elliott, who led 42 laps, won in May at Dover, which like Nashville Superspeedway is a concrete track. He overcame Ross Chastain on a restart with 53 laps to go in that race.

It was the 15th career win for the Dawsonville, Georgia, native who leads the NASCAR points standings and got his start racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway where his father Bill raced in the 1970s and 80s.

Kurt Busch finished second, Ryan Blaney was third, 2021 winner Kyle Larson was fourth and Chastian was fifth. Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole and won the first two stages, finished sixth.

Kyle Busch finished 21st.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series: Chase Elliott wins Ally 400 at Nashville