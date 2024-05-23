Chase Claypool wants to leave ‘baggage’ behind with the Bills

Chase Claypool sees an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills and in order to seize it, he is forgetting about the past.

Claypool, 25, signed with the Bills following the 2024 NFL draft. He spent the first two years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his rookie season, Claypool totaled a career-high 11 touchdowns with 62 receptions for 873 yards but he has been looking to regain that form ever since. Last year with the Miami Dolphins, he was a simple depth piece.

In Buffalo, he spots a shot at redemption.

“It’s really just making the most out of your situation and loving what you do. If I didn’t love the game, then it’d be easy to just fold,” Claypool said.

It’s very early days for Claypool in Buffalo. But he did catch some positive reviews from OTAs this past week. Including from his new coach, Sean McDermott.

“He is on a mission right now to reclaim what he once was,” McDermott said via video conference. “And those are my words … I would just say very impressed with his day-to-day approach, true pro, high character, smart player, and he’s been a good addition to our team.”

What has helped Claypool, according to the player himself, is leaving that disappointing past season or two behind him.

“I don’t come in with any baggage from the outside world,” he said. “I’m not here to prove that I’m not what they say I am. I’m just here to be who I am and be a part of the team.”

With the openings around the Bills locker room this offseason, specifically in the wide receiver room, Claypool has a chance to continue building toward establishing himself again in the NFL.

More from Claypool can be found in the WROC-TV clip below:

Chase Claypool on what he's learned after a couple tough years in the NFL: "I realized how much I love football… if I didn't love the game, it would be easy to just fold."#Bills pic.twitter.com/CidfMVECQ2 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 21, 2024

