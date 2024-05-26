Charlotte's Kahlina posts fifth straight shutout in scoreless duel with Union's Semmle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina finished with five saves for his club-record fifth straight shutout, but Oliver Semmle turned away all four shots he faced for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless duel on Saturday night.

Kahlina has gone 450 minutes without allowing a goal, leading Charlotte (6-5-4) to a 3-0-2 record in its last five matches. The club played the Los Angeles Galaxy to a scoreless tie its last time out. Kahlina has allowed just 13 goals this season and leads the league with seven clean sheets.

Semmle, a 26-year-old rookie, made his 10th start and 12th appearance for the Union (4-4-6). He earned his first shutout last week in a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

Kahlina had three saves and Semmle notched one in the first half.

NYCFC was the last team to score on Kahlina in a 2-1 victory on April 27. Alonso Martínez scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to pull out the victory for New York.

The Union return home to play Toronto FC on Wednesday. Charlotte travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

