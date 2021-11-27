Charlotte Hornets player grades from Friday’s win vs. Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets won their third game in a row on Friday night by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 133-115, to snap a five-game win streak for the T-Wolves.

The Hornets had seven players in double-figures and made 23-of-40 attempts from downtown.

Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 27 points off the bench on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

Gordon Hayward finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on 7-of-13 shooting.

Check out the individual player grades from Charlotte’s victory on Friday.

LaMelo Ball: B+

LaMelo Ball focused on facilitating the ball to his teammates in Friday night’s victory, finishing with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 13 assists. Ball shot just 4-of-10 from the field but when his teammates have it going offensively, he’s able to get the ball in their preferred spots with ease.

Terry Rozier: A-

Terry Rozier was effective on both ends of the floor in Friday’s victory, finishing with 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point land. Rozier is such a luxury for James Borrego playing alongside Ball, as he can defend the top offensive guard on the other end while also being a dual threat on the offensive end.

Gordon Hayward: A

Gordon Hayward was his typical consistent self on Friday as he scored the basketball efficiently while also getting his teammates involved, finishing with 6 assists. With exciting players like LaMelo and Miles Bridges, Hayward can sometimes become an after thought but he’s a vital part to Charlotte’s success.

Miles Bridges: B

Miles Bridges finished Friday night’s win with 18 points and 7 rebounds on just 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Bridges found himself in foul trouble throughout the game but that didn’t hinder his impact. Though only putting up nine shots, Bridges was efficient and effective on both ends.

P.J. Washington: A-

P.J. Washington got the start at center with Mason Plumlee out with a calf injury and he played well in the spot start, finishing with 17 points and 6 rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from downtown. Washington is much more a versatile offensive threat than Plumlee and that showed tonight with his five hits from 3-point range.

Kelly Oubre Jr: A+

It was one of those nights for Kelly Oubre Jr. where everything seemed to fall with his confidence shooting through the roof. Scoring 27 points off the bench isn’t something you can expect from Oubre, let alone any player, but he has shown to be a viable offensive threat for the Hornets in the sixth man role so far this season.

Jalen McDaniels: A

Jalen McDaniels saw a bump in minutes on Friday night with Mason Plumlee out of the lineup as he played 23 minutes and finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. McDaniels has proven to be a viable rotation player for Borrego when his number is called for significant minutes and that showed tonight.

