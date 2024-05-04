Charlotte FC hosts the Portland Timbers in non-conference action

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Portland Timbers (2-4-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (3-5-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC -111, Portland +262, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and the Portland Timbers take the pitch in non-conference action.

Charlotte is 3-1-1 at home. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 47 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Timbers are 1-3-2 in road games. Felipe Mora leads the second-ranked scoring team in the league with four goals. The Timbers have scored 20.

The teams meet on Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerwin Vargas has scored two goals for Charlotte. Patrick Agyemang has two goals over the last 10 games.

Mora has scored four goals for the Timbers. Evander has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Scott Arfield (injured).

Timbers: Marvin Loria (injured), Evander (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

