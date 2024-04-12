Charlie Edwards defeats Georges Ory for bantamweight title in unanimous points decision

Charlie Edwards has won 19 of his 21 professional fights [Getty Images]

Charlie Edwards took a positive step in his bid to become a two-weight world champion as he defeated French southpaw Georges Ory on points in London.

Briton Edwards' win at York Hall in Bethnal Green secured the vacant WBC International silver bantamweight title.

The 31-year-old scored a unanimous 98-92 victory with all three judges.

"It was very special night. Hopefully it's the start of another special journey," Edwards told Channel 5.

"I've got the first one out of the way and after I have got the second and third out the way, I am coming back for world honours."

Former European bantamweight champion Ory had come into the fight on the back of six victories but was outclassed by the impressive Edwards.

The Sutton-born fighter held the WBC flyweight title from 2018 to 2019 but vacated it, citing issues with making the 112lb weight, and has fought sporadically since then.

His younger brother Sunny is a former IBF flyweight title holder and the prospect of a fight between the pair has been talked up by both siblings in the past.