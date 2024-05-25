Charles Schwab Challenge third-round tee times at Colonial Country Club
The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Saturday at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Davis Riley leads the way through the first 36 holes. Here's a look at tee times and pairings on Moving Day.
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:00 AM
1
Ben Silverman
8:05 AM
1
Troy Merritt
Parker Coody
8:15 AM
1
Kevin Kisner
Vincent Norrman
8:25 AM
1
Nick Hardy
Si Woo Kim
8:35 AM
1
Maverick McNealy
Aaron Rai
8:45 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Lee Hodges
8:55 AM
1
Victor Perez
Mark Hubbard
9:05 AM
1
Justin Rose
Mac Meissner
9:15 AM
1
Peter Malnati
Austin Smotherman
9:25 AM
1
Kevin Streelman
Adam Svensson
9:35 AM
1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Callum Tarren
9:45 AM
1
Thomas Detry
Davis Thompson
9:55 AM
1
Charley Hoffman
Tyler Duncan
10:10 AM
1
Billy Horschel
Tom Hoge
10:20 AM
1
Doug Ghim
Joel Dahmen
10:30 AM
1
Keith Mitchell
David Lipsky
10:40 AM
1
Cam Davis
Rickie Fowler
10:50 AM
1
Chandler Phillips
Martin Laird
11:00 AM
1
C.T. Pan
Patrick Rodgers
11:10 AM
1
K.H. Lee
Joseph Bramlett
11:20 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Daniel Berger
11:30 AM
1
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Martin
11:40 AM
1
Zach Johnson
Brendon Todd
11:50 AM
1
Jordan Spieth
Kevin Yu
12:00 PM
1
Collin Morikawa
Min Woo Lee
12:15 PM
1
J.T. Poston
Adam Scott
12:25 PM
1
Ryan Moore
S.H. Kim
12:35 PM
1
Scottie Scheffler
Tom Kim
12:45 PM
1
Matt NeSmith
Matt Kuchar
12:55 PM
1
Webb Simpson
Denny McCarthy
1:05 PM
1
Tony Finau
Gary Woodland
1:15 PM
1
Robby Shelton
Brian Harman
1:25 PM
1
Ryan Fox
Kevin Tway
1:35 PM
1
Keegan Bradley
Sepp Straka
1:45 PM
1
Pierceson Coody
Sungjae Im
1:55 PM
1
Davis Riley
Hayden Buckley