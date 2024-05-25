Advertisement

Charles Schwab Challenge third-round tee times at Colonial Country Club

Golf Channel
·2 min read
Charles Schwab Challenge third-round tee times at Colonial Country Club

The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Saturday at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Davis Riley leads the way through the first 36 holes. Here's a look at tee times and pairings on Moving Day.

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:00 AM
EDT

1

Ben Silverman

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Troy Merritt

Parker Coody

8:15 AM
EDT

1

Kevin Kisner

Vincent Norrman

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Nick Hardy

Si Woo Kim

8:35 AM
EDT

1

Maverick McNealy

Aaron Rai

8:45 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Lee Hodges

8:55 AM
EDT

1

Victor Perez

Mark Hubbard

9:05 AM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Mac Meissner

9:15 AM
EDT

1

Peter Malnati

Austin Smotherman

9:25 AM
EDT

1

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

9:35 AM
EDT

1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Callum Tarren

9:45 AM
EDT

1

Thomas Detry

Davis Thompson

9:55 AM
EDT

1

Charley Hoffman

Tyler Duncan

10:10 AM
EDT

1

Billy Horschel

Tom Hoge

10:20 AM
EDT

1

Doug Ghim

Joel Dahmen

10:30 AM
EDT

1

Keith Mitchell

David Lipsky

10:40 AM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Rickie Fowler

10:50 AM
EDT

1

Chandler Phillips

Martin Laird

11:00 AM
EDT

1

C.T. Pan

Patrick Rodgers

11:10 AM
EDT

1

K.H. Lee

Joseph Bramlett

11:20 AM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Daniel Berger

11:30 AM
EDT

1

Alejandro Tosti

Ben Martin

11:40 AM
EDT

1

Zach Johnson

Brendon Todd

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Yu

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Collin Morikawa

Min Woo Lee

12:15 PM
EDT

1

J.T. Poston

Adam Scott

12:25 PM
EDT

1

Ryan Moore

S.H. Kim

12:35 PM
EDT

1

Scottie Scheffler

Tom Kim

12:45 PM
EDT

1

Matt NeSmith

Matt Kuchar

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Webb Simpson

Denny McCarthy

1:05 PM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Gary Woodland

1:15 PM
EDT

1

Robby Shelton

Brian Harman

1:25 PM
EDT

1

Ryan Fox

Kevin Tway

1:35 PM
EDT

1

Keegan Bradley

Sepp Straka

1:45 PM
EDT

1

Pierceson Coody

Sungjae Im

1:55 PM
EDT

1

Davis Riley

Hayden Buckley