Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round
Despite the fact that the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge was interrupted on Friday by a long weather stoppage, play still finished and a cut was made for the weekend. Among those on the outside looking in? Phil Mickelson, the newly minted PGA champion.
On the top of the leaderboard sits Jordan Spieth, who continues to look very comfortable in his native Texas. He fired a second-round 66 that moved him to 11 under, one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who is benefitting from a longer putter.
A group tied for third at 8 under includes Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia and Patton Kizzire.
Below you’ll find tee times as well as the television and streaming information.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
8:55 a.m.
D.A. Points
9:00 a.m.
Xinjun Zhang, Henrik Norlander
9:10 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Brian Stuard
9:20 a.m.
Andrew Landry, Robby Shelton
9:30 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Hudson Swafford
9:40 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar
9:50 a.m.
Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard
10:00 a.m.
Cam Davis, Will Zalatoris
10:10 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Richy Werenski
10:20 a.m.
J.J. Henry, Pat Perez
10:30 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Chris Kirk
10:40 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Tyler McCumber
10:50 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Ryan Palmer
11:05 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Doc Redman
11:15 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Sung Kang
11:25 a.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Troy Merritt
11:35 a.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland
11:45 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Doug Ghim
11:55 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter
12:05 p.m.
Jason Dufner, Kevin Na
12:15 p.m.
Harold Varner III, C.T. Pan
12:25 p.m.
Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An
12:35 p.m.
Adam Long, Justin Thomas
12:45 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Danny Lee
12:55 p.m.
John Augenstein, Corey Conners
1:05 p.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Brice Garnett
1:20 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Cameron Tringale
1:30 p.m.
Daniel Berger, Brendon Todd
1:40 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose
1:50 p.m.
Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner
2:00 p.m.
Vincent Whaley, Talor Gooch
2:10 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
2:20 p.m.
Brian Harman, Robert Streb
2:30 p.m.
Erik Compton, Kramer Hickok
2:40 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
2:50 p.m.
Patton Kizzire, Maverick McNealy
3:00 p.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia
3:10 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak
TV, streaming, radio information
Saturday May 29
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-5:30 p.m.
CBS: 5:30-7 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paramount+: 5:30-7 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Sunday May 30
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2 p.m.
CBS: 2-6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paramount+: 5:30-7 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
