Charles Barkley defends Caitlin Clark’s rise to popularity

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is navigating her way through the WNBA waters just one month after becoming a professional basketball player.

Entering the WNBA as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, Clark has experienced her share of criticism, and one Auburn legend is not standing for it.

During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA” former Auburn star Charles Barkley took time to call out Clark’s critics.

“You woman out there, y’all petty, man,” Barkley said. “Y’all should be thanking (Caitlin Clark) for getting y’all (expletive) private charters.”

The 2024 WNBA draft altered the league’s popularity for the better. Outside of Clark, players such as Stanford’s Cameron Brink, LSU‘s Angel Reese, and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso also joined the league this season. Several organizations including the Atlanta Dream have had to move venues to accommodate fans who wish to watch Clark play live. WNBA players are also taking private charters to away games this season instead of flying commercial.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Clark’s doubters by saying “Caitlin Clark is the reason a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.” Barkley shared praise for James’ comments.

“(James is) 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark,” Barkley said. “What she’s accomplished, give her her flowers… Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA.”

In five games this season, the former Iowa Hawkeye is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while maintaining a 91% free throw percentage.

