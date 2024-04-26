Chargers mock draft roundup: Who Los Angeles is projected to take in Rounds 2-3

The Chargers came out of the first round with offensive tackle Joe Alt. After the selection, Los Angeles should have their focus on wide receiver, cornerback and the interior part of the defensive line.

General manager Joe Hortiz will have picks No. 37 and 69 to add more talent to the roster.

With that, here’s a glimpse at who L.A. could add on Friday based on what a few mock drafts are projecting.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

Round 2: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Analysis: “Keon Coleman is a young wideout who plays a tick faster than his timed speed and flashes acrobatic catch skill.”

Round 3: LB Junior Colson, Michigan

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein

Round 2: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Analysis: “Fiske is all gas and no brakes on every single snap, which is exactly what Jim Harbaugh is looking for.”

Round 3: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko & Trevor Sikkema

Round 2: DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Analysis: “The Chargers need to improve almost everywhere on defense. They find a versatile defensive lineman in Newton. He has some physical limitations due to his size and lack of natural flexibility, but his hand usage, pass-rush tools and block-shedding ability allow him to be very productive in any alignment from three-technique to five-technique.”

Round 3: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

“Brooks is an ideal blend of size, speed, strength and agility. Though limited in snap totals, he has good vision in both gap and zone run schemes. If he can get back to form following his torn ACL, he has all the goods to be a starting running back in the NFL.”

NBC Sports’ Eric Froton

Round 2: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Analysis: “A tweener who many scouts profile as a slot corner/safety in addition to having game-breaking punt return prowess, DeJean allowed a 38% catch rate with just 44 YAC on 20 receptions this season. The Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and member of the famed Bruce Feldman “Freaks List”, DeJean could be the Chargers’ new version of Eric Weddle.”

Round 3: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

ESPN’s Steve Muench

Round 2: WR Ladd McConkey

Analysis: “The Chargers address their most pressing need at receiver after losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, snagging the No. 31 overall player on my board.”

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame

Round 2: OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Round 3: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Round 2: LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Round 3: RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Analysis: “Given the Chargers’ need for another running back and Jim Harbaugh’s affinity for Corum, this match feels almost too obvious.”

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar

Round 2: DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire