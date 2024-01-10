Chargers to interview Leslie Frazier for head coach

Leslie Frazier did not coach in 2023 but one team is looking at him to potentially be their head coach in 2024.

Frazier will interview with the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Frazier, 64, served as the Vikings head coach from 2010-2013, taking over as the interim coach after Brad Childress was fired and staying on in the full-time role. He compiled a 21-32-1 record with Minnesota, highlighted by a 10-6 record with a playoff appearance in 2012.

Most recently, Frazier was the Bills defensive coordinator from 2017-2022, with the organization adding assistant head coach to his title in 2020.

Frazier is one of several former '85 Bears players who has gone on to have a successful coaching career. He recorded six interceptions that season before suffering a knee injury in Super Bowl XX that cut his career short.

Needing both a head coach and General Manager, the Chargers have cast a wide net for both searches. The team announced it had completed interviews with two internal head coaching candidates on Tuesday: interim head coach Giff Smith and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.