Chargers hosted WR DJ Chark on visit

The Chargers hosted free agent wide receiver DJ Chark on a visit, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Los Angeles is thin at the position after the departures of Keenan Allen and Williams and they seem to have some interest in Chark, who is one of the few notable veterans available.

Chark spent the 2023 season with the Panthers after signing a one-year deal last offseason. He caught 35 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

A former second-round pick by the Jaguars, Chark’s best season came in 2019. That year, he amassed 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores en route to earning a Pro Bowl berth.

Chark played with the Lions in 2022, totaling 30 catches for 502 yards with three touchdowns.

The Chargers’ goal at wide receiver is to get younger and faster, and Chark has plenty of juice, having run a 4.34 40.

