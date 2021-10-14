Chargers HC Brandon Staley delivers powerful message in response to Jon Gruden controversy

Throughout the past few weeks, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s press conferences have been must-see television.

Staley has continuously delivered in-depth answers in regards to his philosophy behind everything football. But on Wednesday, he touched upon a topic that goes beyond the sport.

As most of the attention has shifted to the circumstances that led to the firing of former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Staley was asked about his stance on the situation.

Staley began by honing in on those who were affected by Gruden’s emails.

“I think that respect and trust in this world are really, really difficult to achieve, and I think about all the people that were affected by those emails,” Staley said.

“Whether you’re a person of color, whether, you know, a gender, your sexual orientation. The people that were affected by those emails, that’s who I’m thinking about.

Soon after, without leaving any details out, Staley delivered a powerful message that touched millions.

“Kindness and lifting people up and respecting people you don’t know, I just think that that’s such a big part of our thing here … listening to people and learning about people because I think what you’ll discover is that we have so much more in common than not.”

The 38-year old Staley has quickly established himself as a fan favorite not only for what he’s accomplished on Sundays but the fact that he is genuine and authentic and has the mentality of a veteran head coach.

The relationships and trust Staley has created with his players, coupled with his brilliant and fearless mind from the sidelines, have reflected on the early success the Chargers have had this season.