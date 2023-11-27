Chargers draw to within 13-10 of Ravens on Justin Herbert's TD throw

The Chargers have four turnovers. Despite that, they are within a field goal of the Ravens with 8:32 left.

Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a 3-yard score, the Chargers' first touchdown of the game, to climb to within 13-10 of the Ravens.

Herbert set up the touchdown with a 35-yard run and is the team's leading rusher with 47 yards on four carries. He is 26-of-35 for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He also has lost a fumble.

The Ravens, though, have only three points off the Chargers' four giveaways.