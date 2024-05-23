Chargers defender named to ‘All-Underrated’ team for 2024

According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the most underrated players heading into the 2024 season.

When a defensive front already features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, it’s easy to get overlooked to some degree. However, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu greatly impressed after being a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Tuipulotu will enter the upcoming season in a rotational role since last year’s starting experience occurred because of injuries. However, he’s already earned the respect of Bosa and Mack, both of whom have been elite defenders during their careers.

It didn’t take long for Tuipulotu to make a name for himself upon entering the league, as he flashed behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Tuipulotu’s snaps quickly crept up as the weeks went on, and he eventually became a full-time starter when Bosa suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Tuipulotu was a mainstay in opposing team’s backfields on a weekly basis, whether it was generating pressure on the quarterback or stopping the run.

Amid the maddening problems the defense dealt with throughout the season, Tuipulotu remained a bright spot. And now in Jesse Minter’s defense, he should only continue to flourish.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire