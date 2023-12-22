Chargers continue to clean house: Goodbye, Sebastian Joseph-Day

Former Chargers coach Brandon Staley plucked Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) after a stint with the Rams, but now that the coach is gone, so is the defensive tackle. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers’ rebuild for 2024 continued Friday morning when they waived Sebastian Joseph-Day, one of their captains.

The veteran defensive lineman was in the second year of a three-year contract he signed in March 2022. The deal included $16.5 million fully guaranteed and no guaranteed salary after this season.

Joseph-Day, 28, was brought in by former head coach Brandon Staley, the two having worked together in 2020 with the Rams. Staley was fired last week, along with Tom Telesco, who was in his 11th year as the Chargers’ general manager.

A sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2018, Joseph-Day started all 30 games he played with the Chargers, finishing with 87 tackles and five sacks.

With the dismissals of Staley and Telesco, the Chargers promoted Giff Smith to interim head coach and JoJo Wooden to interim general manager.

Read more: With Bills next, Chargers' jobs on line: 'We have three weeks to show the character'

Along with finding permanent replacements at both positions, the Chargers will have to answer significant roster questions this offseason while navigating salary cap and dead money issues.

Veteran stars such as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams all face particularly uncertain futures. So, too, do Eric Kendricks and Morgan Fox, who were both handpicked by Staley.

The Chargers’ impending unrestricted free agents include Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett and Kenneth Murray Jr.

Read more: After Chargers pick coach and GM, big decisions lie ahead on costly roster

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.