What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for The Game

The Game is finally here: No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, both undefeated, face off in Week 13 with a Big Ten championship game berth (and possible College Football Playoff spot) on the line at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The two powerhouse programs are coming into The Game undefeated in back-to-back seasons for the first time in series history. Last season, Michigan romped past Ohio State 45-23 with a furious second-half surge in Columbus, as quarterback J.J. McCarthy had 263 yards passing with three touchdowns.

It might be tougher Saturday, however, as McCarthy and company enter The Game without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh.

Nonetheless, McCarthy can boost his Heisman Trophy candidacy with a win opposite fellow Heisman candidate Marvin Harrison Jr., who leads college football with nine red zone receiving touchdowns. Harrison will play in what's expected to be his final regular-season game for Ohio State before heading to the NFL Draft.

The winner Saturday will be in the driver's seat to reach the CFP, with the loser needing help to make the four-team field. That's not unheard of, of course. Just last year, Ohio State made the playoff as a 1-loss team after losing to Michigan. However, the results of other high ranked teams like No. 5 Florida State and No. 4 Washington will impact the final CFP rankings.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State today?

Michigan vs. Ohio State will take place at the Wolverines traditional home of Michigan Stadium, broadcasted live on FOX.

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 12 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will kick off the Week 13 matchup at 12 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Spread: Michigan (-3.5)

Over/under : 45.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -165, Ohio State +140

Michigan schedule 2023

Ohio State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

