What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for rivalry game

Regardless of the disparity between Michigan and Michigan State so far this season, there's always a sense of unease among the Wolverine faithful when talking about playing the Spartans. Whether it's "trouble with the snap" in 2015 or the washout game in 2017, Michigan State seems to serve as an agent of chaos when Michigan's aspirations are the highest.

Jim Harbaugh's unit is hoping to have kicked that stigma after last season, with Michigan winning 29-7 in Ann Arbor. This year, the 7-0 Wolverines head to East Lansing to play the 2-4 Spartans, who are coming off a brutal loss to Rutgers in which they relinquished a 24-6 lead.

Michigan opened as massive favorites this week, and it will have a bye coming off of this game. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has continued to impress for Michigan, and running back Blake Corum is at 546 yards for the year with a staggering 12 touchdowns.

Katin Houser will lead the Spartans against one of the country's top defenses. After a strong start last week, he and the Michigan State offense sputtered against the Scarlet Knights. Nathan Carter and Montorie Foster are among the Spartans' top offensive weapons.

If Michigan State can topple Michigan, it would be one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. Ask Spartan fans, however, and they'll be the first to tell you stranger things have happened. Here's how to watch Michigan State host Michigan on Saturday:

What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on Saturday?

Michigan vs. Michigan will air live on NBC in a night game in East Lansing. Fans looking to stream the game can go to Peacock, or stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. Michigan State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:30 ET

Michigan vs. Michigan State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC.

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 16

Spread: Michigan (-24.5)

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: Michigan -1200 | Michigan State +3000

Michigan schedule 2023

Michigan State schedule 2023

