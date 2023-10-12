What channel is Michigan vs. Indiana on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

Michigan has absolutely dominated in its last two times out, blowing out Nebraska and Minnesota on the road. Now, the No. 2 Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) return home to face Indiana (2-3, 0-2) at the Big House.

During their bye week, the Hoosiers fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell and replaced him with Rod Carey. So the Indiana offense, which has struggled significantly to start the year, could look different in the Week 7 game.

But Michigan is playing like one of the top teams in the country. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for more than 200 passing yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more on the ground in the 52-10 win over Minnesota. Running back Blake Corum tied Mike Hart's 41 career rushing touchdowns for fourth-most in Michigan history, and Will Johnson and Keon Sabb both had pick-sixes in the victory.

Now past the halfway point of their season, the Wolverines turn their sights to the Hoosiers. Here's how you can watch:

What channel is Michigan vs. Indiana on Saturday?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Indiana will air live on Fox. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the Fox Sports App or FoxSports.com, or stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13

Time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Indiana is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 13, as part of Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff."

Michigan vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 8

Spread: Michigan (-33.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Michigan schedule 2023

Indiana 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 5 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

