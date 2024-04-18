Advertisement

Michael Niziolek, The Herald-Times
Indiana football will wrap up spring practice on Thursday night at 8 p.m. with an exhibition game at Memorial Stadium.

Admission and parking is free for the program's first spring exhibition since 2019.

The stadium gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. and the Hoosiers will take the field for warmups starting at 7:20 p.m. The game itself will consist of two 15-minute periods with the offense facing the defense and the following scoring format:

  • Touchdown - 6 points

  • Extra Point - 1 point

  • Field Goal - 3 points

  • Turnover Gained - 4 points

  • Defensive Stop - 3 points

  • Safety - 2 points

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Matt Schumacker (pbp), Rhett Lewis (analyst) and Pat Boylan (sideline) calling the game.

What channel is Indiana football's spring game on today?

  • TV: Big Ten Network

  • Stream: FUBO

Indiana football's 2024 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result

Saturday, Aug. 31

FIU

Saturday, Sept. 7

Western Illinois

Saturday, Sept. 14

at UCLA

Saturday, Sept. 21

Charlotte

Saturday, Sept. 28

Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 5

at Northwestern

Saturday, Oct. 19

Nebraska

Saturday, Oct. 26

Washington

Saturday, Nov. 2

at Michigan State

Saturday, Nov. 9

Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 23

at Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 30

Purdue

