Indiana football will wrap up spring practice on Thursday night at 8 p.m. with an exhibition game at Memorial Stadium.
Admission and parking is free for the program's first spring exhibition since 2019.
The stadium gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. and the Hoosiers will take the field for warmups starting at 7:20 p.m. The game itself will consist of two 15-minute periods with the offense facing the defense and the following scoring format:
Touchdown - 6 points
Extra Point - 1 point
Field Goal - 3 points
Turnover Gained - 4 points
Defensive Stop - 3 points
Safety - 2 points
The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Matt Schumacker (pbp), Rhett Lewis (analyst) and Pat Boylan (sideline) calling the game.
What channel is Indiana football's spring game on today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO
Indiana football's 2024 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Aug. 31
FIU
Saturday, Sept. 7
Western Illinois
Saturday, Sept. 14
at UCLA
Saturday, Sept. 21
Charlotte
Saturday, Sept. 28
Maryland
Saturday, Oct. 5
at Northwestern
Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska
Saturday, Oct. 26
Washington
Saturday, Nov. 2
at Michigan State
Saturday, Nov. 9
Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 23
at Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 30
Purdue
