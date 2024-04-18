What channel is Indiana football's spring game on today?

Indiana football will wrap up spring practice on Thursday night at 8 p.m. with an exhibition game at Memorial Stadium.

Admission and parking is free for the program's first spring exhibition since 2019.

The stadium gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. and the Hoosiers will take the field for warmups starting at 7:20 p.m. The game itself will consist of two 15-minute periods with the offense facing the defense and the following scoring format:

Touchdown - 6 points

Extra Point - 1 point

Field Goal - 3 points

Turnover Gained - 4 points

Defensive Stop - 3 points

Safety - 2 points

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Matt Schumacker (pbp), Rhett Lewis (analyst) and Pat Boylan (sideline) calling the game.

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO

Indiana football's 2024 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 31 FIU Saturday, Sept. 7 Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 14 at UCLA Saturday, Sept. 21 Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 28 Maryland Saturday, Oct. 5 at Northwestern Saturday, Oct. 19 Nebraska Saturday, Oct. 26 Washington Saturday, Nov. 2 at Michigan State Saturday, Nov. 9 Michigan Saturday, Nov. 23 at Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 30 Purdue

