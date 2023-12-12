What channel is Duke basketball vs. Hofstra? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team faces the Hofstra Pride before taking a brief break.
The 21st-ranked Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Pride (6-3) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Following Tuesday’s game, Duke will have an eight-day break before playing No. 6 Baylor at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 20.
The Blue Devils are coming off an 80-56 win against Charlotte. After that victory, Duke coach Jon Scheyer – along with Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain and Jaylen Blakes – discussed what the Blue Devils focused on following back-to-back losses on the road.
This will be Duke’s first meeting with Hofstra. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Hofstra on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Hofstra will be televised on ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Fran Fraschilla on the call at Cameron. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke basketball vs. Hofstra score
Duke vs. Hofstra betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday Dec. 11. This will be updated
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Duke basketball news
