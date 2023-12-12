What channel is Duke basketball vs. Hofstra? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team faces the Hofstra Pride before taking a brief break.

The 21st-ranked Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Pride (6-3) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Following Tuesday’s game, Duke will have an eight-day break before playing No. 6 Baylor at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 20.

The Blue Devils are coming off an 80-56 win against Charlotte. After that victory, Duke coach Jon Scheyer – along with Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain and Jaylen Blakes – discussed what the Blue Devils focused on following back-to-back losses on the road.

This will be Duke’s first meeting with Hofstra. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Hofstra on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Hofstra will be televised on ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Fran Fraschilla on the call at Cameron. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Hofstra score

Duke vs. Hofstra betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday Dec. 11. This will be updated

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

