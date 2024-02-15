What channel are the Daytona Duels on? Time, TV info for 2024 Daytona 500 qualifying

Daytona 500 qualifying got started Wednesday night. It finishes Thursday with the unique Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.

The 150-mile races, known colloquially as the "Daytona Duels" or the "Duels at Daytona," are a Speedweek staple. Most NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is set by one car taking one lap as fast as they can. But the Daytona 500's single-car qualifying only sets the front row and two of four unchartered slots; the rest of the lineup for Sunday (weather permitting) is decided by Thursday's pair of races.

The racers with odd-numbered finishes in Wednesday's qualifier (No. 1, No. 3, etc.) will go in the first duel, with the even-numbered qualifiers racing after they're done. The last two open spots in the Daytona 500 will go to the best finishes by unchartered cars in the Duels, and then we'll know the full starting grid.

Before the Daytona Duels get going, the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will practice at Daytona International Speedway.

Here's everything you need to know about the racing, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

When are the Duels at Daytona 2024 tonight?

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday, February 15

Place: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races for the 2024 Daytona 500 will run Wednesday, February 14 at Daytona International Speedway. Duel 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m., while Duel 2 is expected to start about 8:45 p.m.

How can I watch Daytona Duels 2024?

The Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2024 can be seen on FS1.

When is the Daytona 500 2024?

The 2024 Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 18. The race will air on Fox. Mike Joy will be the main announcer, with Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick serving as analysts from the booth, Larry McReynolds and Michael Waltrip contributing, and Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims reporting from pit road.

