What channel is Colorado football at Arizona State on today? Time, TV schedule
For the third time this season and second time in conference play, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team will hit the road.
Fresh off a near-comeback 48-41 loss to No. 6 USC, the Buffaloes travel to Arizona State with both teams looking for their first conference win.
The Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2) are coming off a 24-21 loss against California.
Colorado will likely be without star defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter again, as he's been out after a liver injury during a Sept. 15 game against Colorado State.
Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado football at Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 7
What channel is Colorado football at Arizona State on today?
TV channel: Pac-12 Networks
This is Colorado's first game on Pac-12 Networks this season. Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.
Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.
Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Arizona State game?
Play-by-play: Jordan Kent
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
What time does Colorado at Arizona State start?
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Sun Devils is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. MT from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oregon 42, CU 6
Saturday, Sept. 30
USC 48, CU 41
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
