What channel is Colorado football at Arizona State on today? Time, TV schedule

For the third time this season and second time in conference play, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team will hit the road.

Fresh off a near-comeback 48-41 loss to No. 6 USC, the Buffaloes travel to Arizona State with both teams looking for their first conference win.

The Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2) are coming off a 24-21 loss against California.

Colorado will likely be without star defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter again, as he's been out after a liver injury during a Sept. 15 game against Colorado State.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado football at Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 7

TV channel: Pac-12 Networks

This is Colorado's first game on Pac-12 Networks this season. Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Arizona State game?

Play-by-play: Jordan Kent

Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

What time does Colorado at Arizona State start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Sun Devils is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. MT from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State*, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

