Chandler Parsons says he's 'dying to play' for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is tired of being a healthy scratch. Parsons expressed some frustration with the team Saturday, saying he’s “dying to play” for the Grizzlies.

Parsons says he’s been medically cleared to return, and doesn’t understand why the team won’t use him, according to Commercial Appeal.

“The most confusing part for me is I’m healthy,” Parsons told The Commercial Appeal. “I’m medically cleared by the people I work with every single day, that are experts at this kind of stuff, so it’s frustrating to watch a team struggle and I’m sitting there on the bench healthy, dying to play.”

The 30-year-old Parsons has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury. He had been working his way back, and intended to return Dec. 21, but the team abandoned that idea. Parsons says Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace wanted to see Parsons perform in five-on-five drills first. According to Parsons, he’s been able to take part in those drills for two weeks and his knee feels fine.

Parsons also says there’s been “no communication” from the team regarding his situation. He doesn’t know when they will let him return to the court. Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff declined to address the situation Saturday. Wallace last spoke about Parsons on Dec. 15, only saying Parsons was working his way back from his injury.

Parsons is in the third year of a four-year, $94 million contract he signed before the 2016-2017 NBA season. He’s owed $24 million this season, and will make $25 million next year.

Chandler Parsons doesn’t understand why he isn’t playing for the Grizzlies. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

