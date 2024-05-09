Champions League team of the week: Joselu and Hummels steal the show

Joselu (left), Mats Hummels (center) and Alphonso Davies (right) were the stars of the week. Composite: Reuters; Uefa/Getty Images; PA Images

Two second legs that both reached a dramatic crescendo, one with late goals, the other with late misses, set up a Wembley final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid

It probably needs mentioning that this accolade was headed for the safe hands of Manuel Neuer, who was rolling back the years until his catastrophic error handed Real Madrid their equaliser. Gregor Kobel is a worthy candidate, though in truth the Parisian posts did much of the work for Dortmund’s keeper. PSG wracked up an xG of 5.36 across the tie, but could not find the back of the net. Instead, Lunin gets the prize after making some smart saves at the Bernabéu. The Ukrainian, who has stood in for Thibaut Courtois with distinction all season, could also do little to stop Alphonso Davies’s wonder-goal.

Defender: Julian Ryerson, Borussia Dortmund

The Norwegian defender was so assured in dealing with PSG’s attack – including Kylian Mbappé – that it raised the question of why his country (which also boasts Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland) will not be at the Euros this summer. Ryerson can play on either flank. From the left, his fierce, disciplined defending helped drop heads among PSG’s attackers. He finished with two tackles, four clearances and a key interception. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić calls Ryerson his “pit bull”. By the end, Mbappé could do little but flop to the ground in despair.

Defender: Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund

This position could go to Hummels’s central partner, Nico Schlotterbeck, who was just as outstanding in the Parc des Princes. But as the goalscorer, and with later sub Marco Reus, the spiritual leader of Dortmund, Hummels rose to the occasion superbly, just as he did to nod home the decisive goal in the tie. That opened up the chance for Hummels himself to guide Dortmund’s team of rejects back to Wembley, the scene of their 2013 final loss to Bayern.

Defender: Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid

In England at least, the Bayern-Real tie will be remembered for Thomas Tuchel subbing off Harry Kane in the 85th minute, a decision that damned the Munich coach in the eyes of many. That framing rather set aside Rüdiger’s quietening of Kane, apart from the move for Bayern’s only goal. Thereafter, Bayern’s target man saw too little of the ball, Rüdiger and Nacho whipping the ball from him whenever it was sent his way. Kane was limited to less than 0.8% of the ball on Wednesday night, which said a lot about his isolation as Bayern shunted into a deeper defensive block. The ball was no longer sticking to his feet, which meant Kane was an ineffective outlet, and so the change was made.

Defender: Nuno Mendes, PSG

Dortmund’s win in Paris was followed by much talk of Jadon Sancho snotting the noses of Manchester United and Erik ten Hag by reaching the Champions League final. That rather ignores the fact that Sancho, although hard-working enough, made a negligible impact on the game. The Englishman was limited to just three successful dribbles on six attempts and was dispossessed once. That was thanks to Mendes, who was also a leading contributor to that increasingly frenzied wave of PSG attacks.

Midfielder: Emre Can, Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s leader is not Hummels, nor Reus, but Can. The prodigy who struggled at Liverpool and Juventus has become the mature link man between defence and attack, and as Paris ratcheted up their chase, his calm and muscle played a significant part in making theirs a chase in vain. That PSG were kept scoreless was down to a huge and organised effort. “We fight for each other,” said Can afterwards. “We did a great job and that’s why we deserve to be here.”

Midfielder: Warren Zaïre-Emery, PSG

If this was Mbappé’s last stand, then PSG’s campaign has shown he will leave a lot of talent behind. Zaïre-Emery only turned 18 in May but he has been a mainstay of Luis Enrique’s drive to the semi-finals, and when Parisian heads began to drop on Tuesday, it was the teenager and not Mbappé who led the effort to get back into the tie. He was one of four PSG players to hit the woodwork but kept pushing and pressing to the last.

Midfielder: Federico Valverde, Real Madrid

The Uruguayan was the lungs of the Madrid midfield, with Aurélien Tchouaméni sitting deeper to protect Toni Kroos, whose passing was not as effective as in the first leg. That pair were replaced by Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modrić as the tie reached fever pitch but Valverde’s energy and constant search for an opening continued. Jude Bellingham, playing through pain, was unable to make much impact. The feeling remains that Valverde would be a star player in just about any other team. In Madrid he is a brilliant supporting act.

Forward: Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich

Davies, an early, emergency arrival in the first half looked to have wrestled the tie into Bayern’s hands by scoring a brilliant 68th minute goal, not bad for a first goal in the competition – and for someone who has been linked with a possible move to Madrid this summer.

Playing on the left of Bayern’s attack after replacing Serge Gnabry, his defensive experience came in handy, too. It looked as if he might be decisive in a tie Tuchel’s side seemed to have gained control of.

Forward: Joselu, Real Madrid

Another substitute, another contributor to Stoke City’s seemingly indelible Champions League legacy. And a player whose rise to prominence must fill the hearts of any honest pro. He scored just 10 league goals for Stoke and Newcastle in 68 league matches but a peripatetic career that also featured a spell with Real Madrid B reached its climax with two decisive strikes to deny Bayern Munich. The the first was a predatory snatch from a rebound, the second a stab home from a well-chosen position.

Forward: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

If Mbappé is to pitch up in Madrid, then he will become teammates with a player who, while two years younger, has shown a mastery of the Champions League that has so far eluded the Frenchman. If Madrid appeared to sag as Tuchel’s tactics took the tie away from them, it was Vinicius who offered the outlet and hope that they could find a way back. Joselu’s equaliser came from Neuer dropping a Vinicius shot. If that was tame then it was a nervous response to the danger the Brazilian always brings on this stage. The world’s best? He is in the conversation.